Intelus Agency Expands Remote Staffing Support For Construction And Home Service Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Remote staffing company helps construction and home service businesses build dedicated teams for administrative and operational support.

- Chris Mitchell, FounderATHENS, AL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intelus Agency, a remote staffing company that connects U.S. businesses with dedicated professionals in the Philippines, is expanding its focus on supporting construction companies, contractors, and home service businesses as these industries look for more flexible ways to build their administrative and operational teams.Construction and home service companies often face a staffing challenge that has little to do with the work happening in the field. As businesses grow, owners and managers can find themselves spending increasing amounts of time on scheduling, customer communication, bookkeeping, project coordination, CRM updates, administrative tasks, and other back-office responsibilities.Intelus Agency provides construction virtual assistants who help businesses move appropriate portions of that workload to dedicated remote professionals.“Construction and home service business owners should be spending their time running the business, serving customers, and managing their teams - not getting buried in repetitive administrative work,” said Chris Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Intelus Agency.“We're seeing more businesses in these industries recognize that many important functions don't necessarily need to be performed inside their physical office.”Intelus Agency recruits and places remote professionals based on the responsibilities a business needs handled rather than limiting clients to a single virtual assistant job description. Remote professionals can support administrative and executive work, scheduling, customer communication, CRM management, bookkeeping, invoicing, project coordination, estimate and proposal support, document organization, reporting, sales follow-up, and other operational responsibilities.This approach allows construction and home service companies to separate responsibilities that require someone physically on-site from work that can be performed effectively by a dedicated remote team member.Rather than requiring businesses to recruit and evaluate overseas candidates themselves, Intelus Agency manages recruiting and screening and presents candidates matched to each company's requirements. Businesses can hire professionals for part-time or full-time roles, while Intelus Agency handles onboarding, payroll, and ongoing support.“The goal isn't simply to hire someone overseas because labor costs may be different,” Mitchell said.“The bigger opportunity is to look at how work is distributed across the company. If your project manager, office manager, estimator, or owner is spending hours every week doing work that a capable remote professional could own, there's an opportunity to redesign that workload.”Remote work is often associated with technology companies and other digital businesses, but many of the functions required to operate a construction or home service company are already performed through cloud-based systems. Scheduling platforms, accounting software, CRMs, project management systems, email, cloud document storage, and digital communication make it possible for many administrative and operational responsibilities to be handled remotely.For plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roofing, cleaning, and other service-based businesses, home services virtual assistants can provide another way to build back-office capacity without assigning every responsibility to local employees or the business owner.Intelus Agency is expanding its focus on these industries as more businesses evaluate which responsibilities genuinely require an on-site employee and which can be delegated remotely. Business owners who aren't sure what responsibilities to delegate can also use OutsourceIQTM, Intelus Agency's free AI-powered tool designed to help identify outsourcing opportunities, suitable remote roles, and potential time savings.About Intelus AgencyIntelus Agency is a U.S.-managed remote staffing company that helps businesses recruit and hire dedicated remote professionals. The company manages recruiting, candidate screening, matching, onboarding, payroll, and ongoing support, allowing clients to build remote teams without managing the international hiring process themselves. Intelus Agency places professionals across administrative support, operations, project management, customer service, sales, marketing, bookkeeping, and other business functions.For more information, visit

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Intelus Agency Expands Remote Staffing Support for Construction and Home Service Businesses News Provided By Intelus Agency October 06, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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