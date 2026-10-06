Mexico's Circular Economy Law Reshapes Plastics Packaging And Recycling

Sponsors, industry partners, policymakers, brand owners, recyclers and certification specialists converge at CMT's 22nd LAPET Series in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Latin America's transition from a linear to a circular plastics economy is moving the packaging discussion beyond commitments and towards the practical questions of regulation, recycled-material supply, infrastructure, traceability, and commercial-scale technology. Centre for Management Technology (CMT) will convene the 22nd LAPET Series – Circular Plastics Packaging LATAM on 28–29 October 2026 at the Mexico City Marriott Reforma Hotel, showcasing industry players' discussion on“Regulation to Reality: Delivering Circular Packaging Across Latin America.”The event takes place as circular economy regulations, recycled-content commitments and investment in recycling infrastructure reshape packaging decisions across the region. Mexico's Circular Economy legislation features prominently, with discussions focused on producer responsibility, recyclability, recycled-material availability and stronger circular value chains.Supporting the conference are Alpek Polyester Mexico as the Gold & Networking Reception Sponsor, EREMA Group and Avient as Associate Sponsors, while ExxonMobil Signature Polymers joins as Coffee Break Reception Sponsor. Exhibitors include Alpek Polyester Mexico & Avient, bringing additional focus to material innovation and practical packaging solutions.The discussion begins with Mexico's Circular Economy Law and the readiness of the country's plastics, packaging and recycling markets. Mayra Hernandez Navarro, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at ECOCE A.C.; Luz Elena Aristizábal Alviar, Community Relations, Public Affairs Leader LATAM at Essity; Dr. German Ruiz Mendez, Director General of Urban Environmental Development and Performance at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT); and Eduardo Solano, Circular Economy Consultant at NSM Ecosistemas Circulares, will join the discussion on implementation, EPR obligations, recycled-content compliance, collection readiness and investment needs.Isabel Bena, Research Analyst Chems PP/PE/PET/RPET at Wood Mackenzie, will share update on Global Polyolefins & PET Market outlook, covering virgin and recycled capacity in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, and anticipated challenges through 2027–2028.Demand-side pressures will be examined by Eduardo Ragasol, Managing Director of NIQ Mexico, who will consider how sustainability, convenience, functionality and trust in packaging claims influence consumer decisions. Ksenia Portnova, Deputy Director of Sustainability at Walmart de México y Centroamérica, will add the retailer's perspective on collaboration with brands, suppliers and recyclers and the factors affecting circular packaging adoption.PET circularity will be addressed by Fernando Rosas Garcia, Commercial Director, Resins & Fibers at Alpek Polyester Mexico. His session will consider RPET availability, competition for recovered PET and the operating model required to support Mexico's transition towards a circular PET economy.Brand owners will examine how evolving regulation, packaging design, procurement priorities and market expectations are shaping future packaging portfolios. The discussion brings together Juliana Chala Ortega, Sr Engineer Packaging Sustainable and Spec R&D, LATAM at Mars Mexico; Beatriz Elena De la Pena Lavalle, Corporate Packaging Manager at Coca-Cola FEMSA; Sofia Diaz Rivera, Head of Sustainability at Danone; and Frederico L'Abbate, Senior R&D Manager – Packaging at Mondelez International.The agenda then moves from market requirements to technology deployment. Juan Galvan, CEO of Recypack, will present R&D innovations in thermoformed PET trays. Alexander Schramm, Business Development Manager PET Bottle at EREMA Group, will examine food-grade recycling of PET thermoforming waste, while Marcio Amazonas, Vice President and NEXTLOOPP Americas Program Manager at NEXTLOOPP Americas, will address food-grade recycled polyolefins in the Americas. Innovations in caps and closures and their role in circular PET packaging towards 2030 will be addressed by Mr. Fernando Carrillo, Sales Director – Mexico of Bericap México.The second day broadens the discussion to alternative materials and industrial integration. Ricardo Cuzziol, Technical Services and Application Development Manager at UBQ Materials, will present packaging applications involving the conversion of everyday waste into next-generation materials. José Canga, Licensing Manager at T.EN Zimmer will examine the industrial integration of bio-polyesters through asset optimization.Avient Corporation's Business Development Manager Liliana Morales Mejia, is presenting on Design based on Circularity. John Henry Villamizar Gaviria, Corporate Director of Recycling with SMI PERU will share his views on what must change to scale circular PET beyond individual projects as well as lessons from Ecuador & Guatemala.Sina Tischbierek, ISCC PLUS System Manager at ISCC System, will examine certification and traceability from feedstock to finished packaging. Her session will address physical segregation, controlled blending and mass-balance chain-of-custody models, certification of mechanical and chemical recycling pathways, and verified recycled-content claims.The conference concludes with an optional and separately bookable site visit to Azcapotzalco Transfer Station and Sorting Plant unveiling its 3 strategies for Sales of Recyclable Materials, Production of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) and Organic Waste Management.The 22nd LAPET Series – Circular Plastics Packaging LATAM is held back-to-back with CMT's 3rd Sustainable Flexible Packaging LATAM Conference, taking place on 27–28 October 2026 at the same hotel. The back-to-back format provides three days of discussion spanning flexible packaging, circular plastics packaging, PET, polyolefins, recycling infrastructure, packaging design, certification and circular economy implementation. Delegates registering for both events may enquire about the available bundle discount or visit for more details.Registration and enquiriesFor companies in the Latin American regionEmail:...Mobile: +52 55 3655 0760For companies outside Latin AmericaEmail:...Telephone: +65 6346 9113

Tanya Tardan

Centre for Management Technology

+52 55 3655 0760

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Mexico's Circular Economy Law Reshapes Plastics Packaging and Recycling News Provided By Centre for Management Technology October 06, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management, World & Regional



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