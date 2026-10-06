Debt Report Finds A $35,000 Median Unsecured-Debt Balance Among People Seeking Debt Help

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than one in three reported balances were $50,000 or higher, illustrating how multiple unsecured obligations can add up for people exploring debt relief.

- Benjamin TejesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The median unsecured-debt balance reported through Ascend Finance's online questionnaire was $35,000, according to a new analysis of 216,349 valid amount records. The median represents the middle reported balance: half of the valid amounts were below $35,000 and half were above it.More than one-third of the response pool reported substantially higher balances. A total of 76,810 respondents, or 35.5%, reported at least $50,000 in unsecured debt. Another 24,607 respondents, or 11.4%, reported balances of $100,000 or more. The middle half of all valid reported amounts ranged from $18,500 to $60,000.For someone managing household debt, a $35,000 balance may not represent one isolated expense. Unsecured debt can include credit-card balances, personal loans, medical bills and other obligations that are not secured by property. Each account may carry its own interest rate, minimum payment and due date, making the total financial picture more difficult to understand and manage.“A $35,000 balance is more than a number to the person carrying it. It can mean keeping track of several payments, watching interest accumulate and worrying about whether the monthly budget can continue to absorb it,” said Benjamin Tejes, CEO of Ascend Finance.“People deserve a clear, judgment-free way to see the full picture and understand the options that may be available to them.”For broader context, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that total U.S. household debt stood at approximately $18.8 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, including approximately $1.26 trillion in credit-card balances. The New York Fed figures come from a nationally representative consumer credit panel and measure a much broader population, so they should not be compared directly with Ascend's self-selected questionnaire results.Ascend used the median rather than the arithmetic average because a relatively small number of very high balances can pull an average upward. The median provides a clearer picture of the midpoint of the response pool, although it does not describe every respondent's experience.The questionnaire did not independently verify balances or determine how each reported dollar originated. Instead, the findings describe the amounts people entered while actively looking for information about debt relief. Because these users were self-selected, the results should not be interpreted as the typical balance for every American household.Methodology: Ascend Finance analyzed 216,349 valid unsecured-debt amounts recorded in first-party questionnaire responses collected from January 1, 2025 through August 20, 2026. Amounts greater than $0 and no more than $1 million were treated as valid. Missing amounts, amounts of $0 or less and amounts above $1 million were excluded. All otherwise valid records were retained, including 10,797 records reporting exactly $10,000; no lead-source exclusions were applied. Results were not population-weighted, and reported amounts were not independently verified.“Typical” refers to the median. The supporting methodology and aggregated proof are available in Ascend's supporting data report.External context source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Household Debt and Credit ReportAbout Ascend Finance Corporation:Ascend Finance Corporation provides free online bankruptcy and debt calculators to help people understand and compare paths for addressing debt. Its educational tools help users estimate bankruptcy qualifications and explore debt-relief considerations at no cost. When requested, Ascend may connect users with independent attorneys, law firms, nonprofits or debt-relief companies. Based at 90 Great Oaks Blvd., Suite 204, San Jose, CA 95119, Ascend makes its online resources available nationwide. More information is available at tryascend.

Benjamin Tejes

Ascend Finance Corporation

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Debt Report Finds a $35,000 Median Unsecured-Debt Balance Among People Seeking Debt Help News Provided By Ascend Finance October 06, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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