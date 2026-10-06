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Metatek Group Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Metatek Group Ltd.: Today announced the conclusion of an agreement with its long-standing technology supplier, Lockheed Martin Corporation, for the manufacture and purchase of a new eFTG instrument, together with extended global exclusivity rights and additional purchase options. Metatek Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $2.99.
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