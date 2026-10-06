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Aclara Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Aclara Resources Inc.: Announced it is expanding the scope of Project Dynamo, its planned rare earth separation facility in Louisiana, to incorporate separation capabilities for yttrium, gadolinium and samarium, in addition to the previously planned production of neodymium-praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. Aclara Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $3.50.
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