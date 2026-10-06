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Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold Corporation


2026-10-06 10:18:42
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Allied Gold Corporation: Provided an update on exploration at the Kurmuk Mine in western Ethiopia, highlighting exploration progress and the expansion of the mineralized zones within this highly prospective 30 km by 50 km gold camp. As commissioning and the start of operations at its Kurmuk Mine advance, with first ore to the grinding circuit expected imminently and first gold expected shortly thereafter, the Company is now focused on extending mine life and identifying additional higher-grade ore zones. Allied Gold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.49 at $28.77.

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