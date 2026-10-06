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Futures Stronger Tuesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday as easing oil prices and a pullback in global bond yields lifted risk appetite, though weaker metal prices capped gains.
The TSX Composite Index gained 15.9 points to conclude Monday at 35,518.55
The Canadian dollar inched forward 0.04 at 70.11 cents U.S.
December futures hiked 0.4% Tuesday morning.
Among corporate developments, vitamins and supplements maker Jamieson Wellness received final court approval for its pending acquisition by Kirin Holdings.
On the political front, the separatist Parti Quebecois narrowly won Quebec's election on Monday, a result that could make it tougher for Prime Minister Mark Carney to maintain national unity amid a trade deal dispute with the U.S.
On the economic landscape, Canada's merchandise exports rose 2.5% in August, while imports were down 2.0%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world widened from $787 million in July to $4.2 billion in August. This was the sixth consecutive monthly trade surplus.
Later this morning, the IVEY Purchasing Managers Index will be released for September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 1.99 points Monday to 878.58
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose early Tuesday, boosted by a decline in Treasury yields, after the NASDAQ Composite climbed to a fresh record in the previous session.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials shot higher 295 points, or 0.6%, Tuesday to 51,853.
Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 33.5 points, or 0.4%, to 7,859.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 193.50 points, or 0.6%. to 31,511.25.
Stocks are coming off a winning session in which the NASDAQ Composite reached an all-time high. The tech-heavy index was set to build on that record, as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Amazon traded higher.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell three basis points to 5.277%, along with the 30-year bond yield, which traded around 5.636%. Both yields scaled to levels not seen since 2002 on Monday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hiked 1.1%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1%.
Oil prices hesitated $1.85 to $87.58 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $39.50 to $4,196.30 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday as easing oil prices and a pullback in global bond yields lifted risk appetite, though weaker metal prices capped gains.
The TSX Composite Index gained 15.9 points to conclude Monday at 35,518.55
The Canadian dollar inched forward 0.04 at 70.11 cents U.S.
December futures hiked 0.4% Tuesday morning.
Among corporate developments, vitamins and supplements maker Jamieson Wellness received final court approval for its pending acquisition by Kirin Holdings.
On the political front, the separatist Parti Quebecois narrowly won Quebec's election on Monday, a result that could make it tougher for Prime Minister Mark Carney to maintain national unity amid a trade deal dispute with the U.S.
On the economic landscape, Canada's merchandise exports rose 2.5% in August, while imports were down 2.0%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world widened from $787 million in July to $4.2 billion in August. This was the sixth consecutive monthly trade surplus.
Later this morning, the IVEY Purchasing Managers Index will be released for September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 1.99 points Monday to 878.58
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose early Tuesday, boosted by a decline in Treasury yields, after the NASDAQ Composite climbed to a fresh record in the previous session.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials shot higher 295 points, or 0.6%, Tuesday to 51,853.
Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 33.5 points, or 0.4%, to 7,859.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 193.50 points, or 0.6%. to 31,511.25.
Stocks are coming off a winning session in which the NASDAQ Composite reached an all-time high. The tech-heavy index was set to build on that record, as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Amazon traded higher.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell three basis points to 5.277%, along with the 30-year bond yield, which traded around 5.636%. Both yields scaled to levels not seen since 2002 on Monday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hiked 1.1%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1%.
Oil prices hesitated $1.85 to $87.58 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $39.50 to $4,196.30 U.S an ounce.
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