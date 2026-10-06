Precisely / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Precisely Launches AI Studio to Jumpstart Enterprise AI Development

06.10.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New offering gives builders access to ready-made AI apps, agents, and skills that help accelerate AI development on a trusted data foundation BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, a leader in unified data management for AI-ready data, today announced the availability of Precisely AI Studio, a curated collection of ready-made apps, agents, and skills that help builders to develop AI solutions. The assets in AI Studio work with AI tools, including Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and ChatGPT. Builders can avoid starting from scratch, with working examples that show how to make data AI-ready, using capabilities such as data quality and enrichment, available in the Precisely Platform. Precisely AI Studio is available immediately. New users can sign up for a free trial.



Enterprise AI has reached an inflection point. According to McKinsey's State of AI report, nearly two-thirds of organizations are still experimenting or in pilot mode, unable to scale AI across the enterprise. The barrier isn't AI; it is the trustworthiness of the data AI runs on. AI Studio helps data teams, engineers, and developers accelerate the creation of agents, skills, AI workflows, and AI-powered applications on data that has been made more visible, reliable, accountable, and complete using the Precisely Platform. "Building a compelling AI demo is one thing. Building AI you can trust at scale is much harder," said Matt Waxman, Chief Product Officer, Precisely. "We took our decades of experience solving the most complex data challenges and populated AI Studio with the apps, agents, and skills that lower the barrier to building AI applications on top of AI-ready data. It's about shortening the path from experimentation to production without compromising on results." The growing collection of assets in Precisely AI Studio will continue to expand over time, helping builders begin prototyping within minutes. Some assets help developers improve their data using Precisely Platform capabilities such as geocoding addresses, launching governance workflows, configuring data replication pipelines, and more. Other assets build on that data, such as the property analyzer app or the real estate intelligence agent. "As a deeply technical Precisely partner, Korem has historically invested a significant amount of effort in building proof of value examples for our customers. Even more effort has been invested in creating Precisely-based solutions that are deployed in their environments. Being able to interact with data and engines from Precisely with natural language, and easily build GeoAgentic solutions, has been a game changer. Time to value used to be calculated in months. Now, it can be calculated in days." Jimmy Duchesne, Director, Solutions Innovation & Presales, Korem. Many AI projects stall because builders lack a starting point, spending considerable time figuring out what's even possible before they build anything real. AI Studio helps close that gap, giving builders a starting point so they can focus on solving real problems, not figuring out where to begin. Precisely AI Studio is available now. To explore what's available sign up for a free trial. To learn more about the Precisely Platform, visit or register for the October 8 virtual event, "Precisely Now: Where Data Meets AI." About Precisely Precisely is a leader in unified data management, delivering the AI-ready data that enterprises need to scale AI with confidence. The Precisely Platform brings a broad set of data management capabilities together on a single metadata and semantic foundation: connecting data integration, quality, governance, location intelligence, master data management, and customer communications. The Platform also features built-in data enrichment and works across the full data estate, including traditional business systems, modern cloud platforms, and the AI systems layered on top. This enables organizations to manage data where it lives rather than requiring migration to a single data ecosystem. More than 12,000 organizations in over 100 countries, including 92% of the Fortune 500, rely on Precisely. Learn more at . © 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Information herein is proprietary to Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its licensors, does not represent or imply an invitation or offer, and may not be used for competitive analysis, building a competitive product, or otherwise reproduced without written permission. References to artificial intelligence, machine learning, or generative AI describe current or planned capabilities only and are not a commitment to regional or future availability, functionality, or performance. AI features are probabilistic by nature; outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or unsuitable for a particular purpose and should be reviewed by a qualified person before being relied upon. AI features and their outputs are provided AS-IS, without representation or warranty of any kind, including as to accuracy, completeness, non-infringement, or fitness for a particular purpose. Customers are solely responsible for their use of AI features and outputs, for the data they submit, for any decision made in reliance on an output, and for their own compliance with all laws and regulations applicable to their use of artificial intelligence, including data protection and industry-specific requirements and any required consents, notices, disclosures, or approvals. Nothing herein constitutes legal, regulatory, financial, medical, or other professional advice. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Precisely's artificial intelligence capabilities, planned features, and anticipated benefits. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Precisely undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. "Precisely" is a registered trademark. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



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