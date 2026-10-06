Precisely Software Limited / Key word(s): Agreement/Product Launch

Precisely Brings Trusted Data Management and Customer Communications to AI Agents With No Custom Integration Required

06.10.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New MCP servers connect AI agents and assistants to the Precisely products and capabilities customers already use BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, a leader in unified data management for AI-ready data, today announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) server support for multiple products across the Precisely portfolio. The new servers connect MCP-compatible AI agents and assistants to the trusted data management and customer communications capabilities that Precisely customers rely on, without building custom integrations.



As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents, many are discovering that AI is only as trustworthy as the data and processes it relies on. Yet connecting agents to high-quality, governed, and enriched enterprise data, and the customer communication workflows that put that data into action, often require specialized tools or custom integrations. Precisely MCP servers help lower that barrier by enabling agents and assistants to access capabilities such as data cleansing, address verification, mainframe sort optimization, SAP® process automation, and customer communications. Through data, rules, business definitions, and workflows, organizations can maintain existing security and governance controls within their AI-powered operations, helping customers connect existing Precisely investments to their broader data and AI ecosystem. "For decades, organizations have relied on Precisely to help keep their data visible, reliable, accountable, and complete," said Matt Waxman, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "AI is becoming a primary way people interact with enterprise systems, often through natural language, and agents are increasingly taking action across business and communications workflows. That leaves less room for error, particularly in regulated industries. AI agents need access to the same trusted data management capabilities and established controls organizations already rely on." Initial MCP server support enables MCP-compatible AI agents and assistants to work across Precisely products including:

Precisely Automate initiates and interacts with SAP automation workflows while maintaining the organization's own governed business processes.

Precisely Data360 prepares and analyzes data using Data360 Analyze to create, inspect, update, and run data flows.

Precisely EngageOneTM connects customer communications workflows using EngageOneTM RapidCX, including triggering new communications, inspecting communication activity, and customer engagement history, with all requests scoped to the user and recorded in an audit log.

Precisely EnterWorksTM enables natural-language search across master data, helping users find and understand data without navigating MDM structures.

Precisely Spectrum enables trusted address verification, geocoding, data enrichment, and job and dataflow management.

Precisely Trillium helps cleanse, match, and validate records using trusted business rules. Precisely SyncsortTM optimizes mainframe sorting; explaining messages, troubleshooting jobs, and generating sort, copy, and merge logic grounded in SyncsortTM MFX documentation and knowledge base articles. These capabilities will be available in the coming months. With Precisely MCP servers, organizations can now work to improve the data and communications fueling their AI, increase the reliability of AI-driven outcomes, and empower teams to automate with confidence. Precisely MCP Servers are built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), exposing existing scripts and workflows as AI-callable tools. This standards-based approach works across Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and any future AI platform that adopts the protocol, without rebuilding integrations. MCP servers for additional products will be made available in 2027. New customers can request an MCP server demo. For existing customers, Precisely MCP servers are available on a subscription basis to customers with certain select subscription products. Customers are welcome to contact their Precisely account executive for availability and implementation options. To learn more about Precisely's new path to AI-ready data you can trust, please register for the October 8 virtual event, "Precisely Now: Where Data Meets AI." About Precisely Precisely is a leader in unified data management, delivering the AI-ready data that enterprises need to scale AI with confidence. The Precisely Platform brings a broad set of data management capabilities together on a single metadata and semantic foundation: connecting data integration, quality, governance, location intelligence, master data management, and customer communications. The Platform also features built-in data enrichment and works across the full data estate, including traditional business systems, modern cloud platforms, and the AI systems layered on top. This enables organizations to manage data where it lives rather than requiring migration to a single data ecosystem. More than 12,000 organizations in over 100 countries, including 92% of the Fortune 500, rely on Precisely. Learn more at . © 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Information herein is proprietary to Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its licensors, does not represent or imply an invitation or offer, and may not be used for competitive analysis, building a competitive product, or otherwise reproduced without written permission. References to artificial intelligence, machine learning, or generative AI describe current or planned capabilities only and are not a commitment to regional or future availability, functionality, or performance. AI features are probabilistic by nature; outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or unsuitable for a particular purpose and should be reviewed by a qualified person before being relied upon. AI features and their outputs are provided AS-IS, without representation or warranty of any kind, including as to accuracy, completeness, non-infringement, or fitness for a particular purpose. Customers are solely responsible for their use of AI features and outputs, for the data they submit, for any decision made in reliance on an output, and for their own compliance with all laws and regulations applicable to their use of artificial intelligence, including data protection and industry-specific requirements and any required consents, notices, disclosures, or approvals. Nothing herein constitutes legal, regulatory, financial, medical, or other professional advice. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Precisely's artificial intelligence capabilities, planned features, and anticipated benefits. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Precisely undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. "Precisely" is a registered trademark. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



View original content to download multimedia: 06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

