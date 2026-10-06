Rockwell Automation, Inc. / Key word(s): Contract/Product Launch

Rockwell Automation Expands SecureOT Managed Services to Support Fortinet Firewalls and Existing Customer Infrastructure

06.10.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New offerings help manufacturers secure and maintain OT environments regardless of existing infrastructure investments MILWAUKEE, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced two new additions to its SecureOTTM industrial cybersecurity solution suite: Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet and Infrastructure Managed Services. The new offerings give manufacturers greater flexibility in how they secure and manage operational technology (OT) environments, with support for Fortinet firewalls and existing customer-owned infrastructure.



As cyber threats targeting industrial operations continue to increase and skilled OT security resources remain difficult to source, manufacturers are looking for new ways to strengthen resilience without adding complexity. Rockwell's latest research found that cybersecurity now ranks among manufacturers' top external business risks, reflecting growing concern as IT and OT environments become more connected. The new services provide around-the-clock monitoring, maintenance and professional management designed to help manufacturers reduce risk, improve resiliency and sustain uptime. Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet

Rockwell's Firewall Managed Services now supports Fortinet FortiGate firewalls, extending the service to a broader range of standard hardware options available for customers. FortiGate firewalls bring high-performance security to OT environments with cost-effective scalability across sites, advanced threat detection backed by FortiGuard Labs OT threat data, and lower total cost of ownership than many alternatives. Under this service, Rockwell manages Fortinet firewalls on the customer's behalf, handling monitoring, alarm management, rule change management, patching and firmware updates. Customers get a single point of contact for the health and maintenance of their firewall. The goal is simplicity: one managed service contract, one professional team and one less thing to worry about. Infrastructure Managed Services

Infrastructure Managed Services delivers a scalable, fully managed solution designed to strengthen operational resiliency across industrial network and compute environments. By combining 24/7 global support and secure monitoring with hardware lifecycle management, the solution helps industrial organizations maintain high availability and uptime, reduce cyber risks and decrease operating costs. Infrastructure Managed Services offers turnkey solutions to manage defensible architectures, including Industrial Data Centers (IDC), VersaVirtualTM Appliance (VVA), firewalls and network switches. The managed services have now expanded to help organizations manage existing infrastructure they already own, including servers, virtualization platforms, switches and backup systems from vendors, such as Fortinet. This is designed for manufacturers who have already invested in their infrastructure but want Rockwell's operational experience managing it going forward. "Manufacturers need cybersecurity solutions that fit their operations, not the other way around," said Aaron White, global capability manager, infrastructure managed services, Rockwell Automation. "Whether they're standardizing on Fortinet firewalls or looking for professional support managing infrastructure they've already deployed, these SecureOT services provide the flexibility and industry experience needed to help secure critical operations and maintain uptime." Both Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet and Infrastructure Managed Services are available now as part of Rockwell's SecureOT solution suite, which helps manufacturers assess, protect and continuously improve their OT security posture. To learn more about latest SecureOT managed services and Rockwell's latest cybersecurity offerings, visit Frequently Asked Questions: What are Rockwell Automation's new SecureOT managed services?

Rockwell Automation has introduced Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet and Infrastructure Managed Services, expanding its SecureOT portfolio of managed cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions for industrial operations. What does Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet provide?

The service provides professional management of Fortinet FortiGate firewalls, including 24/7 monitoring, alarm management, firmware updates, rule change management, patching and ongoing operational support. It focuses on the health and maintenance of the customer's firewall appliance. This allows access to one of the industry's most widely adopted firewall platforms. What is Infrastructure Managed Services?

Infrastructure Managed Services provides professional monitoring, lifecycle management and operational support for industrial networks, servers, virtualization platforms, firewalls and related OT infrastructure. The service helps manufacturers improve availability, reduce cyber risk and extend the value of existing investments, freeing up internal resources to focus on other efforts. Can manufacturers use SecureOT managed services with infrastructure they already own?

Yes. Infrastructure Managed Services now supports customer-owned infrastructure from leading vendors, including Fortinet. This allows manufacturers to leverage Rockwell's professional help without replacing existing hardware or technology investments. About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK ), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit .



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