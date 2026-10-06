Chintan Shivir 2026 Focuses On Collaborative Knowledge Sharing For Quality Road Infrastructure

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The two-day“Chintan Shivir 2026 – A National Conclave on Highway Infrastructure” concluded on Tuesday in Gujarat, with a renewed focus on strengthening centre-state collaboration, sharing field-level experiences and building institutional capacity for delivery of quality road infrastructure.

A key outcome of the deliberations was the opportunity for states to leverage technology platforms and institutional capabilities developed at the national level, the statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

Platforms such as PM GatiShakti, Data Lake, eDAR, contractor rating systems and Bhoomi Rashi can be made available for state-level applications, with technical handholding and capacity-building support, the statement noted.

The AI-enabled eDAR platform, currently being used for the National Highway network, can also support states in analysing accident patterns on State and local roads and developing evidence-based interventions for improving road safety, subject to availability of relevant road data.

The deliberations also highlighted the need to strengthen the construction ecosystem through professionalisation, skill development and improved supervision.

Two-day conclave provided platform for centre, states and stakeholders to share experiences, best practices and practical solutions

Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, V Umashankar, said the Chintan Shivir has provided an opportunity to create a common community of the highways and road sector, adding that the focus of infrastructure development is increasingly shifting towards quality.

Umashankar emphasised the importance of focused skill development and capacity building among construction workers to enhance construction practices and ensure better quality outcomes.

The meeting also stressed strengthening the quality-based selection and performance assessment of DPR consultants, authority engineers and independent engineers, with greater weightage to technical capability and past performance.

These measures are aimed at addressing gaps in supervision and ensuring better project outcomes, the statement noted.

The conclave also discussed the scope for states to adopt innovative contracting and financing mechanisms, including Model Concession Agreements, BOT and Annuity-based models, particularly for the development of state highways and state expressways.

-IANS

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