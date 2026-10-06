AAP Students' Wing To Join Protests Against CEC On Oct 10

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the students' wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said on Tuesday that it will undertake a protest march to the national capital's Jantar Mantar on October 10 against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

CEC Kumar has come under fire following a media report which claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vijay Joshi had "objected on record" to several decisions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), allegedly without their knowledge, specifically over the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on the social media platform X, Eeshna Gupta, Co-in-charge of ASAP, said: "Across the country, thousands are raising their voices against the functioning of the Election Commission, demanding the resignation and prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, withdrawal of the SIR, and comprehensive reforms to the ECI."

"Despite repeated instances of police action, manhandling and sexual assault against protesters and journalists, the movement for democratic accountability continues to grow. On October 10, ASAP will march to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi alongside student organisations, democratic groups, and individuals united around these demands," she added.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, the protests across the country reflect "growing public concern" over the functioning of the Election Commission, with demands for the resignation and prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the withdrawal of the SIR, and comprehensive reforms within the ECI.

Noting that thousands of students and individuals have come together in defence of constitutional and democratic values, the AAP students' body added: "ASAP stands in solidarity with those participating in these demonstrations and with the broad demand for the protection of democratic rights, constitutional freedoms, and the right to peaceful protest. We call upon democratic organisations, student groups, and individuals committed to constitutional values to participate in the protest."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Opposition INDIA bloc MPs launched a protest march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of the CEC.

However, the opposition leaders were stopped by security personnel midway.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party and several left-wing student organisations, including Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA), staged a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar, with several being detained by the police.