Lockheed Martin Announces First Flight Of Morocco's First F‐16 Block 72

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GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct., 2026 – Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] today announced the successful first flight of the Royal Moroccan Air Force's (RMAF) first F‐16 Block 72 aircraft, marking a key milestone as the aircraft progresses through flight testing toward first delivery.

The F‐16 Block 72 is the newest and most advanced variant of the Fighting Falcon, equipped with modernized avionics, advanced sensors, improved mission systems, and enhanced safety and reliability features.

“This first flight reflects meaningful progress on Morocco's F‐16 Block 72 program and is a critical step in strengthening Morocco's future airpower,” said Mike Shoemaker, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's Integrated Fighter Group.“The F‐16 remains a vital component of today's and future air defense, and we're proud of the role it will continue to play in supporting Morocco's sovereignty and contributing to regional stability for decades to come.”

Lockheed Martin's partnership with Morocco spans more than 50 years, beginning with the first C‐130H delivery in 1974. Today, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces operate F‐16s, C‐130s, advanced radar systems, Black Hawks, and will be receiving HIMARS with long range precision fires.

Lockheed Martin is committed to strengthening Moroccan industry and local technical expertise through partnerships such as Maintenance Aero Maroc. The upcoming Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Benslimane, spanning more than 8,000 square meters, is designed to support heavy maintenance and modernization of C-130 Hercules aircraft, with plans to expand to platforms including the F-16. The investment supports Morocco's ambition to become a regional hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.

About Lockheed Martin:

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready.