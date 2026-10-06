Khalifa Fund Showcases Innovations Of 10 Emirati Enterprises At“AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is participating in“AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026,” taking place on 6 and 7 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event brings together policymakers, technology companies, startups, investors and business leaders from around the world to showcase advanced technologies and applications and build partnerships that will help shape the next phase of the AI economy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the concept“UAE-Built Intelligence,” the Fund is showcasing the solutions and innovations of 10 Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that apply artificial intelligence and advanced technologies across a range of fields. The participation highlights the ability of Emirati entrepreneurs to develop solutions that address real market and societal needs and transform emerging technologies into opportunities for growth and value creation.

H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:” Artificial intelligence is one of the key drivers of economic transformation today, opening significant opportunities for entrepreneurs to develop new solutions, enhance efficiency and create innovative models across various sectors. At Khalifa Fund, we are committed to enabling Emirati entrepreneurs to capitalise on these opportunities, strengthen their capabilities, and transform their innovative ideas and solutions into sustainable, scalable enterprises.”

She added:“Our participation in 'AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026' provides an important platform to showcase locally developed solutions by Emirati entrepreneurs and connect them with investors, potential customers and strategic partners, opening broader avenues for market access and growth. The participating enterprises reflect the diverse applications of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, as well as the ability of Emirati talent to transform technology into practical solutions with tangible economic and societal impact.”

The supported enterprises span a diverse range of fields, including biotechnology, sustainability, financial technology, cybersecurity, education, digital health, data and artificial intelligence. Among them is 'Baynounah Gene Solutions', which leverages biotechnology and AI-enabled capabilities to support the local production of molecular biology materials and strengthen capabilities across diagnostics, research and industrial applications. 'HAAY' develops AI-enabled atmospheric water generation solutions that support local water production and contribute to water security and sustainability.

The list also includes 'ABCORE Technology', which provides digital solutions across finance, audit, compliance and governance; 'SYAJ TECH', which specialises in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, automation and digital infrastructure protection; and 'I N Labs Technology', which is developing an AI-powered platform to monitor and assess the risks faced by financial institutions.

Other supported enterprises include 'Grow Plus Technologies', which operates across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, information technology and sustainable energy; 'TAIA', which provides an AI-powered education platform to facilitate lesson planning, assessment and student progress tracking; and 'SouqView', which combines financial technology, education technology and artificial intelligence through a stock analytics platform focused on UAE financial markets.

The list further includes 'Y71', which develops AI- and data-driven solutions for Emirati government and private sector entities, with applications across cybersecurity and climate control; and 'Nabdh', which applies artificial intelligence to digital health through a clinical support platform that assists physicians during consultations, helps automate documentation and streamlines workflows.

The presence of these Emirati enterprises at“AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026” highlights the diverse applications of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, spanning biotechnology and cybersecurity to education, digital health, sustainability and financial technology. This diversity reflects the expanding scope of these technologies and their potential to deliver specialised solutions across different sectors. The event also enables the enterprises to explore the latest global developments and expertise in these fields and keep pace with the rapid transformations shaping technology-led sectors.