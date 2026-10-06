Ajman Department Of Finance Showcases Smart Financial Services At Ai Everything Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: The Department of Finance in Ajman is participating in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi, taking place on 6 and 7 October 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the theme 'The New Intelligence Order – From Abu Dhabi, the AI Capital of the World.' Through its participation, the Department is showcasing its latest smart services and its approach to leveraging artificial intelligence to advance government financial services and operations across the emirate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Department's participation in this global artificial intelligence event reflects its commitment to embedding innovation across the workplace and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies in government financial operations. The event also provides an important platform to explore emerging AI applications, learn from leading government experiences, and exchange knowledge and expertise with government entities, specialists, and industry experts.

The participation further supports the Department's efforts to expand the use of smart technologies across service development, operational efficiency, and decision-making, while advancing a more proactive, agile, and future-ready financial ecosystem aligned with Ajman Vision 2030.

As part of its participation, the Department is highlighting the Smart Financial Advisor platform, an AI-powered platform that provides employees and financial specialists across government entities with a unified experience for accessing local and federal financial legislation and related documents. The platform is designed to simplify access to financial information and support faster, more informed responses to financial enquiries.

HE Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said:“Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving into one of the key enablers of government development. This places greater emphasis on translating its potential into practical solutions that generate tangible impact and added value. Guided by this approach, we continue to invest in technologies and solutions that introduce new models for government financial operations, enhance service efficiency, and strengthen our ability to respond to customers' needs with greater speed, accuracy, and effectiveness.”

He added:“The Smart Financial Advisor represents a practical step in this direction. By leveraging artificial intelligence, it enables faster, easier, and more accurate access to financial information and responses to enquiries. We remain committed to advancing these solutions and harnessing technology as an effective tool for improving the customer experience, accelerating digital transformation, enhancing quality of life, and reinforcing Ajman Government's position in the adoption of artificial intelligence to elevate institutional performance.”

Ai Everything Abu Dhabi brings together leading government entities, AI experts, technology specialists, and innovators, providing a global platform to showcase emerging solutions, exchange expertise, and explore opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence in advancing key sectors and strengthening future readiness.