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Inception42 Launches 'Insight' To Bring AI Into Executive Decision Making
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Propelling leadership meetings into the future, Insight the decision intelligence tool is available as SaaS and on private cloud for boards and executive teams. Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Inception42, G42's sovereign agentic AI company, has officially launched Insight, its AI-native decision intelligence platform for boards and executive teams at AI Everything Abu Dhabi. Insight brings institutional knowledge and agentic reasoning to every executive meeting, giving clarity to enable faster and more confident decisions. Insight is already deployed and proven in executive meetings across government and enterprises. Available as SaaS and on private cloud with an English and Arabic interface, the product works across web, mobile, desktop and voice, thereby increasing its availability to a much wider range of boards, leadership and functional teams within government and private enterprises. Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception42, said:“Insight was shaped inside some of the most demanding boardrooms in the UAE, and it has proven its value where the stakes are the highest. With today's launch, we are opening that capability to every organization that takes its decisions seriously. Boards and executive teams carry the weight of an organization's most consequential choices, and they deserve intelligence equal to that responsibility, on infrastructure they can trust. Insight makes that happen.” A board meeting is where an organization's biggest decisions are made, yet the process around it has barely changed. According to Board Intelligence's 2025 Board Value Index for the Middle East, 41% of directors named the quality of information provided to the board as the biggest barrier to decision-making. Insight supports every stage of the meeting cycle, creating a more connected and intelligent decision-making process. Before meetings, AI-powered summaries, agenda building and decision simulation help leaders prepare efficiently. During meetings, real-time insights, AI-powered chat and integrated voting provide a shared source of truth for faster, more informed decisions. After meetings, Insight captures decisions, generates smart minutes and identifies action items, turning discussion into accountable execution. Institutional knowledge is preserved and expanded with every meeting, AI reasoning ensures better decision making and the combination gives the organization its executive meeting brain. Insight can run on sovereign cloud infrastructure and works with the enterprise tools that are already integrated within your organization such as office suites and productivity software. With zero-trust security, role-based access controls and AI guardrails helping keep the data under the organization's complete control. For entities with specific sovereignty or integration requirements, Insight is also available on private cloud or in a dedicated environment. When delivered as a SaaS product, Insight is faster to adopt and simpler to scale. Organizations can start with a single board or committee and extend across subsidiaries, committees and leadership forums as their needs grow. About Inception42: Inception42, G42's sovereign agentic AI company, transforms world-leading research into live deployments at the core of governments and businesses through a new generation of AI products and solutions. Together, they form an intelligence fabric that enables leaders to operate with certainty, act decisively, and deliver real-world impact at national and enterprise scale. AI-native. Human-led Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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