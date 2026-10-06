SB Telecom Expands To The UAE, Building On Its Network Of Partners Across Europe

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai-based international telecom company extends its wholesale connectivity offering from its hub in the UAE, backed by an established European partner network Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

DUBAI, UAE, 6 October, 2026 – SB Telecom FZCO (“SB Telecom”), an international telecommunications company with a broader portfolio spanning wholesale connectivity, telecommunications equipment and communications infrastructure investment and trading, today announced the expansion of its telecommunication services and regional presence into the United Arab Emirates. Headquartered at Dubai Digital Park, SB Telecom will use the UAE as a base to deepen its reach across the Middle East, building on its existing network of partners across Europe to serve telecom operators and business partners in both regions.

The expansion marks the next phase in SB Telecom's growth beyond wholesale equipment's trading. The wider portfolio centers on wholesale connectivity services like international data, voice, roaming, loT, IPX and data center services, giving telecom operators and business partners across the region access to reliable, scalable connectivity solutions, backed by the company's European partner network.

Flexible equipment rental, and investment in communications infrastructure that helps operators expand coverage, capacity and service offerings enhance the equipment trading business.

“The UAE is one of the most connected, forward-looking markets in the world, and a natural next step as we build on our partner network across Europe,” said Anar Taghiyev, Director and General Manager of SB Telecom.“Our focus from day one has been on building the kind of flexible, reliable partnerships that telecom operators need as they scale, and Dubai gives us direct access to the operators, investors and partners who will shape the next phase of our growth.”

In the UAE, SB Telecom's offering centers on wholesale connectivity services like international data, voice, roaming, loT, IPX and data center services, giving telecom operators and business partners across the region access to reliable, scalable connectivity solutions, backed by the company's European partner network.

The UAE expansion reflects SB Telecom's broader ambitions for the region using Dubai as a platform to grow its wholesale connectivity business and its wider regional presence. The timing reflects real momentum in the market as the UAE's telecom sector is projected to grow from USD 13.9 billion in 2026 to over USD 22 billion by 2034, according to IMARC Group, while the wider Middle East data center market is expected to attract more than USD 33 billion in new investment by 2030, according to Research and Markets, among the fastest growth rates of any region globally. Against that backdrop, SB Telecom plans to deepen its wholesale connectivity, capabilities and expand its regional presence across the UAE and the wider Middle East in the months ahead.

Sources: IMARC Group,“UAE Telecom Market Report, 2026–2034”, uae-telecom-market; Arizton Advisory & Intelligence / Research and Markets,“Middle East Data Center Colocation Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025–2030”, .com/Arizton-v4150/Middle-East-Data-Center-Colocation-42856415/

About SB Telecom:

SB Telecom is a Dubai-based international telecommunications company connecting operators and businesses across the Middle East and Europe. In the UAE, the company's focus is on wholesale connectivity series, which is, supporting telecom operators and business partners with reliable, scalable international connectivity solutions. Beyond the UAE, SB Telecom's broader portfolio spans telecommunications equipment, flexible equipment rental and direct investment in communications infrastructure, reflecting its evolution into a fuller telecommunications and infrastructure partner across its international network.