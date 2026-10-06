PCFC And Dubai Chambers Support Fruits And Vegetables Traders To Enhance Food Security

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abdulla Bin Damithan: Perishable food shipments have clear priority at Dubai's ports Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abdulla Bin Damithan: Our ports are part of the pulse of this trade and a vital gateway for goods Lootah: We engage directly with traders to understand their challenges and work with the relevant authorities to find practical solutions

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The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and Dubai Chambers held a Fruits and Vegetables Traders Stakeholders Meeting with representatives and partners of Dubai's fruits and vegetables trade, to discuss mechanisms for addressing the current operational and logistics challenges arising from regional disruption, and to assess their impact on shipping movements and food supply chains.

The meeting, held at PCFC's headquarters in Mina Rashid, was chaired by H.E. Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of PCFC, and attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer – JAFZA | DP World Parks and Economic Zones; and Dr. Abdulla Al Ghafri, Deputy CEO of the Dubai Economic Security Centre. Attendees discussed the coordinated response implemented by the emirate's government and logistics entities, which has helped ensure the seamless flow of food and essential goods and maintain price stability in local markets.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of PCFC, stated that delays in vessels berthing at some regional ports are shortening the shelf life of fresh produce. He added:“In light of this, PCFC, through Dubai Ports Authority and in coordination with terminal operators, will give clear priority to perishable food shipments at our ports. With regard to charges, PCFC has an independent mechanism to fairly review disputed charges. It has also dedicated a channel on the Dubai Trade platform for the transparent disclosure of charges, and another for receiving complaints, to curb any unjustified increases”.

Bin Damithan underlined the pivotal role of Dubai's ports in supporting the sector, citing figures and on-the-ground growth:“PCFC is not separate from this sector. Our ports are part of the pulse of this trade and a vital gateway for goods. This detailed understanding strengthens our ability to intervene effectively and adapt quickly as conditions change.”

General cargo volumes at Mina Hamriyah Port exceeded 436,000 tonnes in 2025, and the port receives more than 700,000 head of livestock annually. Mina Rashid has recorded a record increase in general food cargo, reaching 25,618 tonnes so far in 2026, compared with 20,547 tonnes in 2024, while vessel calls have doubled to around 600.

For his part, H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said:“Public-private partnership stands out as one of the key competitive advantages strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai's business community. We engage directly with fruits and vegetables traders to understand the challenges facing their businesses, and work with the relevant authorities to find practical solutions that facilitate shipping movements and support continuity of supply. This meeting allows us to turn traders' feedback into clear priorities for the Joint Follow-up Committee, enhancing supply chain resilience and supporting the availability of food in Dubai's markets”.

The meeting addressed, with a high degree of transparency, the key challenges currently facing traders, foremost among them vessel waiting times at some regional ports, rising shipping and trucking costs, and demurrage charges. Based on these findings, H.E. Abdulla Bin Damithan directed the formation of a Joint Follow-up Committee chaired by Capt. Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, with the participation of fruits and vegetables trader representatives and the relevant government entities. The committee will meet regularly and set out executive action plans to address berthing and discharge priority, shipping charges and trucking issues on an ongoing basis.

PCFC also reviewed the approved facilitations and proactive measures implemented by Dubai Customs to support the movement of goods via land and air routes, including a package of customs facilitations: extending the customs suspension period by an additional 120 days; temporary facilitation of installment payments of customs duties due on import declarations; an 80% reduction in penalties related to customs cases; and an adjustment to the duty exemption threshold for e-commerce shipments.

These initiatives generated AED 134 million in additional trade value and approximately 60,000 tonnes in additional fruits and vegetables trade volume in May–June 2026 compared with March–April 2026. More than 112,000 declarations were processed through the Green Corridor in March–April 2026.

At the close of the meeting, participants affirmed that this close cooperation between the government and private sectors reflects Dubai's distinctive model of proactive response to challenges, enhancing the readiness of the food security ecosystem and reinforcing the emirate's position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.