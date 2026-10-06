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PCFC And Dubai Chambers Support Fruits And Vegetables Traders To Enhance Food Security
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abdulla Bin Damithan: Perishable food shipments have clear priority at Dubai's ports Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Abdulla Bin Damithan: Our ports are part of the pulse of this trade and a vital gateway for goods
Lootah: We engage directly with traders to understand their challenges and work with the relevant authorities to find practical solutions
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