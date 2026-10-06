National Conclave On Tribal Rights Inaugurated To Discuss Challenges

National Conclave on Tribal Rights Inaugurated

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day National Conclave on“Constitutional Rights and Legal Provisions for Tribal Communities” at Scope Complex in Delhi, bringing together senior officials and experts from across the country to deliberate on challenges faced by tribal communities in accessing their constitutional rights and safeguards.

The conclave, being held from October 6 to 7, has brought together senior officers from tribal welfare and revenue departments of various states and Union Territories, along with experts, to discuss implementation challenges and identify possible recommendations and course-correction measures.

Ministers Address Key Challenges

In his inaugural address, Jual Oram urged participants to share their experiences and best practices from different states and Union Territories to enable cross-learning on issues concerning the constitutional rights and safeguards of tribal communities. The Union Minister also emphasised the importance of understanding challenges at the field level, particularly from officials working directly with tribal communities, saying such inputs would help the Centre formulate practical solutions and guidelines.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey addressed the gathering through video conferencing and stressed the need for simple, transparent, time-bound and citizen-friendly processes while ensuring effective safeguards against fraudulent claims.

Focus on Implementation and Outcomes

Tribal Affairs Secretary Ranjana Chopra said the two-day conclave is expected to identify common challenges and replicable best practices related to the implementation of constitutional safeguards. She also highlighted the role of digitisation of records, streamlined documentation, online tracking mechanisms, effective grievance redressal systems and stronger inter-State verification mechanisms in improving access to rights and services.

More than 75 delegates representing around 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the conclave. The two-day programme will feature technical sessions, open discussions and experience-sharing sessions focused on strengthening the implementation of constitutional safeguards available to tribal communities.

The deliberations are expected to contribute towards developing practical measures to make protection and services for tribal communities more transparent, accessible and effective. The conclave comes as the government seeks greater coordination among states and Union Territories in implementing legal and constitutional safeguards for tribal communities and addressing challenges related to documentation, verification and access to entitlements. (ANI)

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