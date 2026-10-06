Rajnath Singh Hails HAL's 2,000Th Engine, New Shakti Engine Line

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed India's growing capabilities in the aerospace sector as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Koraput delivered its 2,000th aero-engine and announced a second production line for Shakti engines.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh witnessed HAL Koraput's delivery of its 2,000th aero-engine and announced a second production line for Shakti engines during his visit to the facility on October 6.“Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh witnessed HAL Koraput's delivery of its 2,000th aero-engine and announced a second production line for Shakti engines on October 06, 2026. He called for strengthening indigenous propulsion capabilities in design, development, testing, manufacturing and MRO. He highlighted the milestone as a significant achievement in India's aerospace journey and called for building a strong indigenous aerospace propulsion ecosystem involving MSMEs, start-ups, industry, academia and research institutions,” the ministry said.

'Historic Milestone' in Aerospace Journey

Terming the construction of the 2,000th engine a“historic milestone” for India's aerospace sector, the Defence Minister highlighted HAL Koraput's contribution to strengthening the country's aero-engine capabilities and the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.“The construction of the 2,000th engine by HAL Koraput is a historic milestone in India's aerospace journey. With the successful overhaul of more than 9,000 engines, this division continues to empower our Aero-Engine Capability and the Operational Readiness of our Armed Forces,” the minister said.

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance in defence production, Singh said indigenous aero-engine capabilities were essential for achieving complete aerospace sovereignty.“Self-reliance in aero-engines is the foundation of India's complete aerospace sovereignty. Work underway on indigenous high-thrust engines, testing infrastructure, raw materials, and robust MRO capabilities is building a strong 'engine ecosystem' in the country,” he said.

Building a Robust 'Engine Ecosystem'

According to a press release by the ministry, he highlighted HAL Koraput's contribution to military aviation, noting that its engines have powered frontline aircraft including the MiG-21, MiG-27, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI.

Describing the aero-engine as the "heart" of an aircraft, Singh said reliable propulsion was essential for effectively utilising advanced airframes, radars, weapons and avionics. He emphasised the need for expertise in precision manufacturing, advanced materials, metallurgy, cooling technologies, testing and stringent quality assurance.

The Defence Minister noted that aero-engine technology involves advanced superalloys, thermal-barrier coatings and sophisticated cooling systems to ensure reliable performance under extreme conditions. He said mastery of propulsion technology represented mastery of some of the most advanced industrial capabilities.

He highlighted the proposed investment of around Rs 5,000 crore, indigenisation of raw materials in partnership with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) and establishment of India's first indigenous high-thrust engine testing facility.

Boosting Production with New Investments

Highlighting HAL's performance in meeting Defence Forces' requirements, Singh noted that the government placed an order for 240 AL-31FP engines with HAL in 2024 for the Su-30MKI. Despite global supply-chain disruptions and raw-material challenges, HAL delivered the first engine ahead of schedule and has delivered 63 engines against a target of 60 by the end of the second year.

The Union Minister announced that HAL is enhancing annual AL-31FP production capacity from 30 to 50 engines with an investment of Rs 335 crore. He also announced a second Shakti engine production line with an investment of Rs 218 crore. The new line will manufacture up to 100 engines annually and is scheduled to be fully established by 2028-29, catering to indigenous helicopters including Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

According to the press release, emphasising the need for reliable indigenous propulsion for India's helicopter ecosystem, Rajnath Singh stated that the Defence Forces require engines that are available when needed, supported throughout their lifecycle and upgraded with evolving technology. He noted that aero-engine development is a long-term endeavour requiring sustained investment, specialised testing, skilled manpower and a strong industrial ecosystem, with focus on repeatable, reliable and scalable production, design, critical materials and superalloys.

Odisha's Growing Importance in Defence

Highlighting Odisha's growing importance in the defence and aerospace ecosystem, Shri Rajnath Singh noted the State's strategic location, long coastline, ports, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure and skilled manpower. He stated that strategic infrastructure, including DRDO's Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, along with recent initiatives of the Odisha Government, provides a strong foundation for growth of the aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

A Call to Raise Standards

Urging the HAL Koraput team to raise standards in quality, productivity, indigenisation, innovation and delivery timelines, Singh described the 2,000th engine as a significant milestone and called for using it as a foundation to build an Indian aerospace industry capable of designing, developing, manufacturing and supporting advanced propulsion systems.

He congratulated the HAL Koraput team, Indian Air Force, industry partners, MSMEs, scientists, engineers, technicians and the people of Odisha on the occasion, the ministry stated. (ANI)

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