Jog Falls: Tourists Disappointed As Waterfall Runs Nearly Dry Before Summer Amid Poor Rainfall

Tourists visiting Jog Falls in Shivamogga district are returning disappointed as the iconic waterfall has lost much of its grandeur well before the summer season. Known for its spectacular monsoon flow, Jog Falls usually attracts visitors from across India and abroad who come to witness its roaring cascades. However, tourists visiting the falls now are greeted by a thin stream of water and exposed rocks, leaving many upset after travelling long distances to see the famous waterfall in its full glory.

Bare Rocks Greet Tourists During Monsoon

Many visitors come to Jog Falls hoping to witness the breathtaking scenery featured in the popular Kannada film Mungaru Male. However, the waterfall is currently a shadow of its usual monsoon splendour, with large stretches of bare rock visible.

Jog Falls typically presents a spectacular sight during the monsoon, when its four cascades, Raja, Roarer, Rani and Rocket, flow with a strong volume of water. At present, Raja and Roarer have completely dried up, while Rani and Rocket are carrying only a small trickle of water.

Poor Rainfall In Sharavathi River Basin

The Sharavathi river basin received less rainfall than usual this year, affecting the water flow at Jog Falls. Rainfall during June, July and August helped sustain the waterfall for several months, but the Linganamakki Dam did not receive enough water to reach its full capacity.

As a result, significant quantities of water have not been released downstream. Officials are also required to conserve the available water in the reservoir for electricity generation, further affecting the flow at the waterfall.

The reduced water flow has become a major disappointment for tourists hoping to witness the spectacular beauty of Jog Falls during the monsoon season.

Dasara Holiday Crowds Face Disappointment

Jog Falls is also seeing visitors during the ongoing Dasara holidays, with families and children travelling to the region for a break from school and daily routines. However, the low water level has taken away much of the excitement for tourists who had expected to see the waterfall in its monsoon glory.

Many tourists also plan combined trips covering Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada to explore the region's natural attractions. For those visiting Shivamogga, Jog Falls remains one of the main destinations on their itinerary.

Although tourists continue to arrive at the waterfall, the overall footfall has declined compared with the past three months, when the falls attracted larger crowds during the peak monsoon period.