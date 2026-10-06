Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Key HSL Projects, Launches FSS 'Surya'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated major indigenous shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure projects at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, including a new slipway and Goliath crane, while also launching Fleet Support Ship-1 'Surya' and laying the keel for Fleet Support Ship-5.

A Symbol of Achievement, Resolve, and Capacity

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural programme, Singh said the launch, keel laying and inauguration of the new slipway represented India's achievements, resolve and expanding maritime capacity.

“Today, we have inaugurated a new slipway and Goliath crane. We are laying the keel for a new Fleet Support Ship, and we have also launched Fleet Support Ship 1, named Surya,” Singh said.

He said the significance of the projects was enhanced as all the achievements took place at the same venue and on the same occasion.

“A launch symbolises our achievement-that is, it is a symbol of what we have accomplished. Keel laying is a symbol of our resolve. And a new slipway is a symbol of our expanding capacity,” he said.

Singh said the projects at HSL would strengthen the foundation for the future of India's maritime power.

“Today, at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, alongside building ships, we are further strengthening the foundation for the future of India's maritime power,” he said.

Strengthening India's Maritime Heritage

Highlighting India's maritime heritage, the Defence Minister said the country had shared a deep bond with the ocean since ancient times, citing the ancient port of Lothal and the maritime traditions of the Chola Empire.

“For us, the ocean has been an integral part not only of trade, but also of our prosperity, security, culture, and civilization,” Singh said.

He said that efforts to make India a major maritime power were aimed at strengthening the country's maritime heritage.

“Therefore, when we speak today about making India a major maritime power, we are not opening a new chapter. We are moving forward to re-empower that same glorious heritage that India established centuries ago,” he said.

Singh also congratulated HSL, its CMD, officers and employees for their contribution to the country's maritime capabilities.

Boosting Self-Reliance and Naval Endurance

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said the objective was to boost manufacturing in India, drive innovation and remain prepared to safeguard the country's maritime interests by leveraging the capabilities being developed.

“Our objective is clear: to boost manufacturing in India, drive innovation, and remain ever-ready to safeguard our maritime interests by leveraging these capabilities. Today's ceremony stands as a strong example of integrating these three endeavours,” Swaminathan said.

He said Fleet Support Ships would help the Indian Navy sustain its presence at sea for extended periods by ensuring the continuous availability of fuel, water, ammunition and other essential supplies.

“For any 'blue-water fleet,' the ability to remain at sea for extended periods is crucial. Fleet Support Ships will meet this very need,” he said.

Swaminathan said the ships would provide the fleet with greater endurance, extended reach and faster response, while also strengthening preparedness for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, personnel evacuations and other contingencies across the Indian Ocean Region.

He said the ship was being built with 82 per cent indigenous content, describing it as a symbol of India's growing self-reliance.

He also extended his best wishes to HSL on the inauguration of the modern slipway and the keel-laying of FSS-5. (ANI)

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