Bhupender Yadav Stresses Adaptation, Mitigation Balance For COP31

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday called for equal attention to climate change adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation as countries prepare for the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31).

India at Pre-COP Meeting in Fiji

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary at the Pre-COP meeting in Nadi, Fiji, Yadav emphasised India's continued partnership with Pacific island nations and outlined the country's priorities ahead of the upcoming UN climate conference. Yadav said India has consistently stood with its Pacific partners and continues to cooperate with them across several sectors, including health and wellness, renewable energy, resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, information technology, agriculture and capacity building.“Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India has always stood firmly with our Pacific partners and continues to work closely with them across various sectors,” Yadav said in a post on X.

The Pre-COP meeting in Fiji was co-hosted by Australia, Fiji and Tuvalu and brought together leaders and representatives ahead of the upcoming UN climate conference.

Call for Balanced Action and Upholding Principles

As discussions move towards COP31, Yadav stressed that climate action should maintain a balance between adaptation, mitigation and the means of implementation.“India believes that adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation must receive equal attention,” he said.

Yadav also emphasised the importance of upholding the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), a key principle in international climate negotiations that recognises that countries have different responsibilities and capacities in addressing climate change. He said the principle must be upheld“in letter and spirit” as countries work towards strengthening global climate action.

Advocating for Developing and Island Nations

India has continued to highlight the particular vulnerabilities of developing countries and island nations to climate change, while advocating greater emphasis on climate adaptation, technology, finance and capacity building.

The discussions at the Pre-COP meeting are expected to contribute to the negotiations and priorities leading up to COP31. (ANI)

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