PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests

Plea Seeks Comprehensive Framework

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A Public Interest Litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to make body-worn cameras (BWCs) mandatory for Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed for crowd control and protests. The petition, filed by Chahat Raghav, has been moved in the wake of protests held at Jantar Mantar in July 2026, including demonstrations linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The petitioner has claimed that incidents involving the use of force during such demonstrations were largely documented through mobile-phone recordings made by bystanders.

The plea seeks directions to the authorities to frame appropriate rules, regulations or a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requiring police and RAF personnel deployed for crowd-control duties to wear body cameras. It also seeks a comprehensive mechanism governing the storage, integrity, retention and evidentiary use of footage recorded through such cameras, so that recordings can serve as an authenticated record of events during protests and other crowd-control operations.

According to the petition, mandatory body cameras would help establish accountability and provide an objective record of interactions between law-enforcement personnel and protesters. The plea states that while allegations of excessive use of force have been levelled against police personnel, there have also been allegations of attacks on police personnel and vandalism by some protesters.

Legal Precedents and Existing Orders Cited

The petitioner has relied on observations of the Supreme Court concerning the use of body-worn cameras and has also referred to provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, relating to audio-video recording of search and seizure operations. The plea further refers to a 2022 Delhi Police Standing Order concerning the regulation of rallies and processions.

According to the petitioner, the order provides for recording of protest-related policing through third-party videography. The petitioner has argued that while third-party videography can provide useful documentation, it has limitations, particularly in capturing events from the perspective of personnel directly involved in crowd-control operations. Body-worn cameras, the plea contends, would provide a more continuous and comprehensive record of events.

July 2026 Protests as Catalyst

The petition has also pointed to steps already taken by Delhi Police towards procuring body-worn cameras. It states that the Delhi Police has floated a tender through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for procurement of 1,500 body-worn cameras at a total estimated value of around Rs 7.4 crore, working out to approximately Rs 49,333 per unit.

The plea has specifically referred to the events of July 21, 2026, alleging the use of force by Delhi Police and RAF personnel during protests. It claims that footage available in the public domain showed injuries to both police personnel and protesters. It further refers to a review meeting held on July 23, in which, according to the petition, the Inspector General of RAF acknowledged that certain force used during the deployment was not in accordance with prescribed standards.

The petitioner has therefore sought a comprehensive framework governing the deployment and operation of body-worn cameras during protests and crowd-control situations, including provisions to ensure that footage is securely preserved and remains available for appropriate scrutiny or evidentiary purposes. The respondents in the petition include the Union of India, the Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR & D).

The plea is aimed at ensuring that crowd-control operations are supported by an authenticated audiovisual record, which the petitioner contends could assist authorities, courts and other stakeholders in determining the sequence of events and examining competing allegations arising from protests. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)