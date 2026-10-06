IND Vs WI, 1St T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Field First

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the first T20 in Lucknow on Tuesday. India are set to take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Fresh from their gold-medal triumph in the men's cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be eager to carry that winning momentum into the series and replicate their impressive run against the Windies. India's Naman Dhir is set to make his T20I debut after making his ODI debut on September 27, receiving his maiden T20I cap from seamer Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein is set to mark a special milestone as he plays his 100th T20I for the West Indies.

What the Captains Said

“We are going to bowl first, it's a mixed surface. There will be some dew as well. Travel was pretty hectic. Came last night, today we have turned up for the game, but we are in the zone. They have been fabulous, they have dominated T20 cricket in the last few years. They have got brilliant batting and all-rounders. Looking forward to the contest,” Iyer said during the toss.

“We would have bowled first as well. In India, it's always good to chase. We need to adapt to the conditions, it's different. We have new guys coming and some going out. We just got to play our best cricket. Six bowling options for us, some all-rounders as well,” West Indies skipper Shai Hope said.

Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph.

(ANI)

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