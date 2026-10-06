MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open More than 80 presenting companies and an expanded keynote program will anchor the October 28-29 event in Toronto

October 06, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: Red Cloud Financial Services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Red Cloud is pleased to announce that the agenda is now available for its 2026 Fall Mining Showcase, taking place October 28 and 29, 2026, at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto.

The two-day conference will feature more than 80 mining and exploration companies, with presentations running across three concurrent tracks. Investors will also have access to keynote presentations, expert discussions, one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities with company executives and other mining industry participants.

Investor registration is open, and attendees are encouraged to register early to review the agenda and request meetings with participating management teams.

This year's Showcase arrives as several powerful forces converge across the resource sector. Supply constraints, geopolitical uncertainty, rising power requirements, infrastructure investment, monetary concerns and demand for strategically important materials are creating opportunity across the commodity complex.

Unlike cycles dominated by a single metal, the current market presents distinct investment cases across gold, silver, copper, uranium, nickel, lithium, rare metals and other essential materials.

"This is a rare market in which opportunities are not limited to one individual commodity," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "Supply constraints, changing models of globalism, growing adoption of AI, and energy transition from hydrocarbons to Atoms are creating a perfect storm across the mining sector. The Fall Mining Showcase provides investors with the opportunity to identify companies across a broad variety of Mining commodities and meet the management teams that are working to advance the next generation of projects."

The expanded keynote program will bring together perspectives on precious metals, institutional resource investing, mineral supply constraints and mining leadership.

Wednesday, October 28

Breakfast keynote: Andy Schectman, President and Owner, Miles Franklin Precious Metals

Mr. Schectman will present When Paper Loses Control: The Coming Repricing of Gold and Silver. With more than three decades of industry experience, he is a recognized authority on precious metals, tangible-asset wealth preservation and the changing global monetary system.

Lunch institutional investment panel

Moderated by Mark Bunting, the discussion will feature:

Peter Maletis, Portfolio Manager, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Fund Steve Land, CFA, Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst, Franklin Equity Ralph Aldis, CFA, Portfolio Manager, U.S. Global Investors

The panel will bring together experienced natural-resource investors for a discussion of commodity markets, portfolio positioning and the opportunities and risks shaping investment decisions across the mining sector.

Thursday, October 29

Breakfast keynote: Matt Watson, Founder and President, Precious Metals Commodity Management LLC

Mr. Watson advises industrial clients on precious-metals markets and supply-chain management. His work focuses on how clean energy, artificial intelligence infrastructure and the electrification of the economy are accelerating demand for minerals and placing new pressure on global supply.

Lunch fireside chat with Sean Boyd, Chair of the Board, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Moderated by Mark Bunting, the conversation will draw on Mr. Boyd's four decades with Agnico Eagle. During his tenure as CEO, the company grew from a small, single-mine gold producer into a leading international mining company.

In addition to the featured sessions, the agenda includes company presentations spanning a wide range of commodities, project stages and jurisdictions. One-on-one meetings will give investors an opportunity to engage directly with participating management teams throughout both days.

Event Details

Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Dates: October 28 and 29, 2026

Location: Omni King Edward Hotel

37 King Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1E9

Investor registration is now open. To view the agenda, register to attend and request one-on-one meetings, visit:

Red Cloud would like to thank its partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional event sponsors.

For additional information and inquiries, please contact the Red Cloud events team at ....

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to investors in the junior resource sector. Registration as an investment dealer is specific to the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. Red Cloud Securities is registered and authorized to conduct business solely within these jurisdictions.

Its services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory Services and Corporate Access.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides executive strategy and execution across digital media, production and distribution. Its breadth of services combines extensive knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with significant experience in the junior mining sector.

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Source: Red Cloud Financial Services