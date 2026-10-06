MTCP Programme Helps Participants Gain Better Understanding Of Malaysia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (NNN) -- Experiences gained through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) Visitors' Programme helped participants understand that Malaysia's development is not only about economic growth, but also about preserving culture, promoting tourism, embracing diversity and creating opportunities across different regions.

Representative of the MTCP participants, Parviz Sami from Tajikistan, said the programme was valuable not only because of the knowledge gained, but also because participants were given the opportunity to experience Malaysia from different perspectives.

“We hope that the relationships established during this programme will continue to grow and develop into practical cooperation between Malaysia and all our countries,” the first secretary at Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in his speech during MTCP's closing ceremony here on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, 11 visitors from nine countries -- Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- received their certificates for the MTCP Visitors' Programme: Malaysia's National Policy and Development.

The two-week policy familiarisation initiative was held from Sept 20 until Oct 6, organised by the Foreign Ministry for mid-level foreign ministry officials responsible for bilateral relations with Malaysia.

The programme incorporated state visits and cultural engagements in selected locations including Parliament and Petronas in Kuala Lumpur; the Digital Ministry and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry in Putrajaya; the Penang Development Corporation, and the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA), enabling participants to observe governance practices at both federal and state levels.

It aims to foster long-term professional networking between Malaysian government officials and participants, enhance mutual understanding, and reinforce strategic diplomatic partnerships through sustained engagement and collaboration.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary of the International Cooperation and Development Division, Devrin Jeck, in his speech said that beyond the lectures and study visits, the true strength of the MTCP lies in the enduring networks and professional relationships built during these exchanges.

“This Visitors' Programme was curated not merely to present Malaysia's policy journey, but to create a shared space for dialogue.

“Every nation's development pathway is unique, yet the challenges we face in navigating economic transformation, policy implementation, and sustainable growth are deeply shared,” he said.

According to Jeck, since its inception in 1980, the MTCP has stood as a commitment to the spirit of South-South Cooperation, built on the principle that sustainable development is best achieved through mutual learning, solidarity, and the sharing of practical experiences.

Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Attaché Edil Kazybaev said the MTCP is a good opportunity for him to gain a better understanding of Malaysia's government structure, and such knowledge is valuable in building stronger bilateral relations in the future.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry Third Secretary Abdulrahman Janahi said the wonderful experience he gained from the MTCP programme through visits to beautiful places and meeting friendly people has inspired him to hope for a future posting in Kuala Lumpur.

--NNN