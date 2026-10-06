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J. David Creswell
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Carnegie Mellon University
Creswell's Health and Human Performance Laboratory at Carnegie Mellon University studies what makes people resilient under stress, the science of mindfulness meditation training, and wellness.Experience
- –present William Dietrich II Chair Professor in Psychology and Neuroscience, Carnegie Mellon University
- 2007 UCLA, Ph.D. in Psychology
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