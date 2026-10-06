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J. David Creswell

J. David Creswell


2026-10-06 10:12:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Carnegie Mellon University
Profile Articles

Creswell's Health and Human Performance Laboratory at Carnegie Mellon University studies what makes people resilient under stress, the science of mindfulness meditation training, and wellness.

Experience
  • –present William Dietrich II Chair Professor in Psychology and Neuroscience, Carnegie Mellon University
Education
  • 2007 UCLA, Ph.D. in Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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