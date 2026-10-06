Eric Vanden Eykel
- Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Ferrum College
Eric M. Vanden Eykel is Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Ferrum College in Virginia. His area of research is early Christian Apocryphal Literature, with a special focus on texts and traditions about the infancies and childhoods of Jesus and Mary, his mother. He is the author of The Magi: Who They Were, How They've Been Remembered, and Why They Still Fascinate, published by Fortress Press.
The views expressed here are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Ferrum College, its employees, or its official agents.Experience
- 2020–present Associate Professor of Religion, Ferrum College 2014–2020 Assistant Professor of Religion, Ferrum College
- 2014 Marquette University, PhD 2009 Marquette University, MA 2006 Emory University, MDiv 2003 Southern Methodist University, BA
- Society of Biblical Literature North American Society for the Study of Christian Apocryphal Literature North American Patristics Society Studiorum Novi Testamenti Societas
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