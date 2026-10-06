Clinical Associate Professor of Social Work, University of North Dakota

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Jennifer Schlinger has over 20 years of social work practice and teaching experience and has worked in a variety of settings including higher education, medical, military, state government, private, and non-profit. Her experiences have been the driving force to further research and learn more about trauma and its impacts on individuals, families, groups, and communities. Dr. Schlinger graduated from the University of North Dakota with her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Social Work and later earned her Doctor of Education, focusing her dissertation on trauma education in social work curricula. Dr. Schlinger is the Director of Field Education and a Clinical Associate Professor for the Social Work Department at UND.

2020–present Clinical Associate Professor and Director of Social Work Field Education, University of North Dakota

Experience