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Lorraine Whitmarsh

Lorraine Whitmarsh


2026-10-06 10:12:32
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Profile Articles

I am Professor of Environmental Psychology at the University of Bath, and Director of the UK Centre for Climate Change & Social Transformations (CAST). My research focusses on perceptions, communication and behaviour in relation to climate change.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Education
  • 2005 University of Bath, PhD
Honours

MBE


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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