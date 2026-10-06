Why Antidepressants Can Stop Working After Initially Helping

MENAFN - The Conversation) Antidepressant use continues to rise. In England, 96 million antidepressant prescription items were dispensed to an estimated 9.1 million patients in 2025 to 2026. These medicines are prescribed for depression and other conditions, including anxiety and some forms of pain.

Antidepressants can take several weeks to work fully, can cause unwanted side effects and do not help everyone sufficiently. But there is another potential problem: a treatment that initially works can sometimes appear to lose its effect.

This is known as antidepressant tachyphylaxis: someone initially improves while taking an antidepressant, but their symptoms later return or worsen despite continuing the same medicine at the same dose. It has also been called antidepressant“poop-out” or“breakthrough depression”.

Tachyphylaxis describes a different pattern from treatment-resistant depression. While definitions vary, treatment-resistant depression generally means that someone has not improved sufficiently after trying at least two antidepressants, taken at suitable doses for long enough to assess their effect. With tachyphylaxis, the person initially benefited before apparently losing that improvement.

Why might an antidepressant stop helping?

Exactly why this happens is unclear. One possibility is that the brain gradually adapts to prolonged exposure to an antidepressant. These medicines affect chemical messengers that nerve cells use to communicate, including serotonin, which is involved in mood and other functions.

Research suggests that antidepressant treatment can change how cells respond to serotonin. Some of these changes involve receptors: proteins on cells that receive chemical signals. Receptors can become less responsive during treatment, altering communication between nerve cells.

However, this research does not establish why a previously helpful medicine might stop helping. One review of serotonin changes examined experiments in rats, while another explored mechanisms involved in antidepressant action. Neither establishes a proven sequence in which these changes first relieve depression and later cause it to return.

One possibility is that the brain gradually adjusts to the medicine, so the same dose has less effect than before. This is called tolerance, but researchers have not established whether it explains why antidepressants seem to stop helping some people.

There are also other reasons why symptoms may return. Someone may have missed doses, developed another health problem or experienced a worsening of their depression despite treatment. Another medicine could also affect their treatment.

The difficulty is that returning symptoms do not reveal which explanation applies. A recurrence of depression while someone is taking an antidepressant does not, by itself, demonstrate that their body has developed tolerance to it.

How common is it?

This uncertainty makes the problem difficult to measure. A review published in 2019 reported rates of tachyphylaxis ranging from 9% to 57%, depending on who was studied and how long they were followed.

That wide range does not tell us how likely any one person is to experience the problem. The studies used different methods, and some counted people whose returning symptoms may have had other explanations.

Researchers have also differed in what they count as tachyphylaxis. Some focus on depression returning after treatment initially helped. One study examined a particular group of symptoms, including tiredness, reduced motivation and difficulty thinking clearly.

But these symptoms do not, by themselves, show that a medicine has stopped working. They can be part of depression or occur as side effects of treatment, so a doctor needs to assess what has changed before deciding how to respond.

What can be done if an antidepressant stops working?

The first step is to review what has changed. A doctor will usually ask about symptoms and how the medicine is being taken, including whether side effects or difficulties getting prescriptions have led to missed doses. They may also consider other health conditions and medicines.

If treatment is no longer helping sufficiently, options can include adjusting the dose or switching antidepressants. A talking therapy may also help. This involves working with a trained therapist to understand and address difficulties affecting mental health.

Sometimes another medicine is added to the existing antidepressant. This requires discussion of the possible benefits and additional side effects, and may involve specialist advice. A higher antidepressant dose is not always more effective and can increase side effects.

However, there is limited evidence to show which approach works best specifically for antidepressant tachyphylaxis. Treatment therefore needs to reflect the person's symptoms, previous experience and preferences.

Researchers still lack clear answers about why antidepressants appear to stop working for some people and how best to respond in those cases. Given how widely these medicines are used, these are substantial gaps in the evidence.

Anyone who feels that a previously helpful antidepressant is becoming less effective should discuss the change with their doctor. Stopping suddenly can cause withdrawal symptoms, including dizziness, anxiety and changes in mood, which can themselves feel like depression returning. Any change to treatment should be planned with the prescriber.