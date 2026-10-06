Rachael Leggett

Assistant Professor in Psychology, Coventry University

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I am a chartered psychologist and assistant professor with a background in Forensic Psychology. I have worked with various groups of individuals such as: those with Acquired Brain Injury, Youth Offenders, Persons Convicted of Sexual Offenders, Lifer prisoners and those convicted of intimate partner violence offences. I have been lecturing across all topics at the university; inclusive of forensic psychology, perspectives in psychology, social psychology, counselling psychology and mental health.

–Main areas of expertise:

.The assessment and treatment of male Sex Offenders

.Working with Learning Disabled prisoners

.Intimate Partner Violence treatment interventions

.Public perception of Sex Offenders

.Risk assessment (Predominantly the Spousal Assault Risk Assessment and Risk Matrix 2000)

.Reflective practice and supervision

–Other areas of interest:

.Stalking behaviour

.The resilience of staff working in Forensic settings

.The portrayal of crime in the media

–present Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Covenant University

Experience