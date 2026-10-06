Senior Researcher, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

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Paola Vesco (PhD, Ca' Foscari University of Venice, 2020) is a Senior Researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO). Her expertise includes climate security, artificial intelligence, and armed conflict predictions. Paola's research focuses on the analysis and forecasting of armed conflict and its societal impacts, particularly how conflict affects socioeconomic development and how these dynamics interact with climate-related risks. She is a researcher and former Deputy Director of the Violence and Impacts Early Warning System (VIEWS), which leverages Artificial Intelligence and open-source data to produce forecasts of armed conflict globally. Paola is currently a member of the POLIMPACT project, where she develops projections of future political conditions and examines how they shape societal vulnerability to climate change.

–present Senior Researcher, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

2020 Department of Economics, Ca' Foscari University of Venice, PhD in Science and Management of Climate Change

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