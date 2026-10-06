UCT Emeritus Professor and Senior Research Scholar; Director of ARUA's African Centre of Excellence for Inequality Research within SALDRU., University of Cape Town

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Murray Leibbrandt an Emeritus Professor and Senior Research Scholar at the University of Cape Town. He co-Directs ARUA's African Centre of Excellence for Inequality Research within SALDRU at the University of Cape Town. He is a Visiting Professor at Yale University, a Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow at UNU-WIDER and a Council Member of the Academy of Science of South Africa. He has served as the UCT's Pro Vice-Chancellor, Poverty and Inequality, and as the Director of SALDRU. He has served as the DSI/NRF National Research Chair of Poverty and Inequality Research, an executive committee member of the International Economic Association, the President of the African Econometric Society and the Economic Society of South Africa. He was a member of President Mandela's Presidential Labour Market Commission and Deputy President Ramaphosa's Panel of Experts on the National Minimum Wage.



2002–present Director, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit 2000–present Professor, School of Economics, University of Cape Town

2014 Role: Pro-Vice Chancellor, Poverty and Inequality; NRF Chair in Poverty and Inequality Research; and Director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit Funding Source: National Research Foundation

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