Katz: Israel Is Preparing For Possible War With Palestinians
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Tuesday that the Israeli military is currently preparing for a possible war with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
According to Israeli media, Katz stated during a weekly cabinet meeting that certain preparations must be made for the possibility of the Palestinian Authority and the Tanzim organization "turning their guns against settlers and IDF [the Israel Defense Forces] troops."
"In such a case, war would be declared against the Palestinian Authority, and the IDF would launch a comprehensive offensive in accordance with a detailed plan formulated and approved by Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and by me, based on the principles outlined for the IDF," the minister elaborated.
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