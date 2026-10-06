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Katz: Israel Is Preparing For Possible War With Palestinians

Katz: Israel Is Preparing For Possible War With Palestinians


2026-10-06 10:11:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Tuesday that the Israeli military is currently preparing for a possible war with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

According to Israeli media, Katz stated during a weekly cabinet meeting that certain preparations must be made for the possibility of the Palestinian Authority and the Tanzim organization "turning their guns against settlers and IDF [the Israel Defense Forces] troops."

"In such a case, war would be declared against the Palestinian Authority, and the IDF would launch a comprehensive offensive in accordance with a detailed plan formulated and approved by Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and by me, based on the principles outlined for the IDF," the minister elaborated.

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