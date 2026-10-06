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President Ilham Aliyev: We Will Continue To Support Small Island Developing States In Their Efforts To Tackle Climate Change

President Ilham Aliyev: We Will Continue To Support Small Island Developing States In Their Efforts To Tackle Climate Change


2026-10-06 10:11:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Azerbaijan and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are separated by thousands of kilometers, but we are united by a common determination to build climate resilience,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Pre-COP Leaders' Event 2026 held in Fiji.

“We have always stood and will continue to stand in solidarity with SIDS and support them in their efforts in achieving sustainable development and tackling climate change,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

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