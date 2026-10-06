Critical Drop In Water Level: Odesa Region Forcibly Replenishes Katlabuh Reservoir

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Melioration, Fisheries and Food Programs reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"Three powerful pumping units with a combined capacity of 10 cubic meters per second are currently involved in the operation. They are pumping water into the reservoir to stabilize the water balance and prevent a further decline in the water level," the statement said.

In accordance with a government directive on a comprehensive water-supply program for areas affected by hostilities, the State Fisheries Agency plans to replenish the Katlabuh Reservoir to its normal retention level of 1.7 meters. A total of UAH 39.5 million has been allocated for these measures.

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As previously reported, the need to forcibly replenish Katlabuh arose due to a critical drop in the water level caused by a prolonged period of hot weather. The reservoir is of strategic importance to Bessarabia: it provides irrigation for approximately 24,000 hectares of agricultural land across eight irrigation systems in the Izmail and Bolhrad districts, as well as household and municipal water needs for seven settlements.

Photo: gov