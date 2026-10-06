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Russians Strike Road In Odesa Region Several Times: Five Injured, Vehicles Damaged

Russians Strike Road In Odesa Region Several Times: Five Injured, Vehicles Damaged


2026-10-06 10:11:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy carried out a series of strikes on a road in Odesa region. Trucks and passenger vehicles were damaged. Five people have reportedly been injured so far," the statement said.

The regional governor added that two of the injured people had been hospitalized and that one of them was in extremely serious condition.

Read also: Critical drop in water level: Odesa region forcibly replenishes Katlabuh Reservoir

As Ukrinform reported, on October 5, Russian forces launched a massive attack on industrial and port infrastructure in Odesa region.

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