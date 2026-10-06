Russian Drone Strike Hits High-Rise Building In Zaporizhzhia, Causing Fire
“The enemy has once again struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. A seventh-floor apartment was hit. A fire broke out,” the post reads.Read also: Russians strike warehouse facility in Zaporizhzhia, casualties reported
It is noted that information about casualties is still being verified.
Earlier it was reported that in the morning, the enemy struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out, and three people were injured.
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