Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Drone Strike Hits High-Rise Building In Zaporizhzhia, Causing Fire

Russian Drone Strike Hits High-Rise Building In Zaporizhzhia, Causing Fire


2026-10-06 10:11:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has once again struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. A seventh-floor apartment was hit. A fire broke out,” the post reads.

Read also: Russians strike warehouse facility in Zaporizhzhia, casualties reported

It is noted that information about casualties is still being verified.

Earlier it was reported that in the morning, the enemy struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out, and three people were injured.

MENAFN06102026000193011044ID1111768672



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search