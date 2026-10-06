Russian Drone Strike Hits High-Rise Building In Zaporizhzhia, Causing Fire

Earlier it was reported that in the morning, the enemy struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out, and three people were injured.

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