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Defense Minister: Poland To Deploy Patriot Systems Near Ukrainian Border

Defense Minister: Poland To Deploy Patriot Systems Near Ukrainian Border


2026-10-06 10:11:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Ukrinform, citing Polish Radio.

“This decision and the plan for deploying the Patriot batteries, developed jointly with the command, are aimed at protecting the Lublin Voivodeship. It is intended to give people a sense of security. In addition, it is important to ensure the greatest possible safety of air traffic, which operates here and is often interrupted due to air raid alerts, so that during periods when flights are possible, they take place under the safest possible conditions,” said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the air defense systems will be deployed in the vicinity of the Lublin airport.

Read also: Tusk: Poland prepares for difficult months ahead amid Russia's growing aggression

He also announced the creation of new military units, including drone units. The military units will be stationed, in particular, in Biłgoraj, Łuków, and Poniatowa.

As reported by Ukrinform, Poland is preparing a“pre-war law” intended to strengthen the country's readiness for a possible armed conflict and incorporate the lessons learned from Russia's war against Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: Bundeswehr

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