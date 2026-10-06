Peshawar High Court Denies Interim Relief In PTI Long March Case

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Peshawar High Court has refused to grant interim relief in a petition concerning the PTI long march and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.

During the hearing, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah remarked that no relief could be granted without hearing the position of all parties.

The lawyer representing PTI lawmakers told the court that the long march would pass through their constituencies, where they wanted to welcome it while remaining within the bounds of the law.

He requested that no obstacles be created along the march's route, saying the march was already underway and there was no room for delay.

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Meanwhile, the Additional Attorney General objected to the maintainability of the petition, saying the Islamabad High Court had already issued an order regarding the long march. He requested that the hearing be adjourned until tomorrow, saying he was not prepared to present arguments today.

After hearing the parties, the court refused to grant immediate interim relief and adjourned further proceedings until tomorrow.