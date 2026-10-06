Environment Ministry, ASEZA Partner To Boost Sustainability In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) - Minister of Environment Aiman Suleiman and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali met on Tuesday to bolster environmental cooperation and sustainable resource management in Aqaba.

According to a joint statement, the two sides called for orchestrating efforts to advance conservation initiatives tailored to Aqaba's "unique" economic, tourism, and ecological footprint.

Suleiman conducted a field tour of key local sustainability facilities.

His first stop was the 9Rs Circular Economy Center, where he inspected waste management, reuse, and recycling operations designed to reduce waste and boost resource efficiency.

Suleiman also visited the Aqaba Marine Reserve to review biodiversity protection programs and marine ecosystem preservation efforts.

During his visit, Suleiman stated the ministry's commitment to collaborate with ASEZA to streamline environmental operations and safeguard natural resources for future generations.

//Petra// HA