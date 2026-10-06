Ayla Marina Earns Highest M3 Monaco Sustainability Certification

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Ayla Marina has achieved the "Sovereign" level, the highest tier of the M3 Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina (S3) certification, in recognition of its management, service quality, hospitality and sustainability practices.

The achievement was announced during the sixth Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous at the Yacht Club de Monaco, which brought together marina operators, industry experts and innovators.

Ayla Marina recorded strong results across several assessment areas, including resilience and navigational safety, guest experience and hospitality, service quality and compliance, reflecting its approach to combining operational efficiency, visitor experience and sustainability.

Marina Director Adel Maani said the certification represents international recognition of ongoing efforts to improve service quality, strengthen operational performance and protect the marine environment.

He added that the marina would continue developing its services and adopting innovative and responsible practices to strengthen Aqaba's position as a sustainable marine tourism destination on the Red Sea.

Ayla Marina is part of Ayla's integrated tourism, residential and recreational development in Aqaba. It provides berthing and specialized marina facilities alongside accommodation, dining, shopping and recreational options.

//Petra// AJ