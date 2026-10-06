Omani Shura Council Visits Ministry Of Political Affairs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) - A delegation from the Omani Shura Council on Monday visited the Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs to gain insight into its "institutional" role and parliamentary affairs framework.

During the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Director Khalid Jama'at said the ministry functions as a liaison between the Jordanian government and Parliament.

He outlined the ministry's mechanism to track parliamentary sessions, monitor decisions, and coordinate legislative oversight, including inquiries and memos, with government ministries to ensure "timely" compliance with constitutional deadlines.

Political Parties Director Fakhri Shneikat showcased Jordan's political modernization efforts. He stated that the initiative marks a cultural shift aimed at building a program-based, party-driven parliament.

Head of the Youth Division Qusai Zu'bi noted how updated legislative frameworks expands opportunities for youth and women in decision-making and policy formulation.

In turn, Omani delegation leader Muslim bin Saeed Musn, Assistant Secretary-General for Committees and Information, lauded Jordan's efforts to "institutionalize" parliamentary work and expand political participation.

Noting strong similarities in legislative frameworks, he called for "deeper" cooperation and knowledge sharing to advance bilateral relations and joint Arab action.

//Petra// HA