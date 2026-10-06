Irbid Workshop Highlights Export Support Program For 100 Smes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Jordan Export (JE) Company, in partnership with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), on Tuesday organized an introductory workshop at the Irbid Chamber of Commerce.

Focusing on the "From Local to Global" program, the event aimed to support Jordanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly projects that haven't exported their products yet and enhance their readiness to enter regional and global markets.

Mohammad Shouheh, the chamber's Director General, stated the program offers an opportunity for commercial and service-oriented companies to learn about the requirements for expanding into foreign markets and benefit from available technical and financial support.

He called for boosting private sector readiness and broadening the base of efficient companies to compete and access regional and international markets.

For his part, Khaled Sa'oub, Acting JE CEO, said the program aims to assist companies in transitioning from the local market to foreign markets by developing their capabilities and enhancing their knowledge of target markets and export requirements, alongside providing necessary technical and financial support.

He added that the program targets 100 SMEs from various governorates across the Kingdom, aiming to expand the base of Jordanian exporters and prepare new companies to begin exporting operations, based on "clear, well-studied" foundations.

Imad Bdoor, Head of JEDCO Studies Department, and Haitham Faour, Director of EH Horizontal Support, delivered a presentation outlining the program's online application process, eligibility criteria, funding and support stages, and the documentation and procedures required from applicant companies.

The presentation also covered the eligible service sectors to benefit from the program, including information and communication technology (ICT) and management and engineering consultancy.

The briefing also focused on the nature of the technical and financial support provided to help companies enhance their export readiness and meet the requirements of target markets.

As for its scope, the program targets officially registered, privately owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are members of Jordanian chambers of industry or commerce.

It forms part of "broader" efforts to boost private sector competitiveness and expand the base of Jordanian exports.

//Petra//AG