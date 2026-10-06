MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) UK miners trading update: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and peers navigate copper boom and merger fallout

A copper price rally, a landmark merger collapse and a new ASX listing are reshaping London's mining sector. Here's what investors should watch as the autumn reporting season begins.

Open an online IG accoun Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading Investing CFD Outlook

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-06T14:43:57+0100 UK miners trading update: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and peers navigate copper boom and merger fallout

It has been an eventful year for London's listed mining majors, with a copper price rally, a landmark merger collapse and revival, and a fresh push into Australian capital markets all reshaping the sector's narrative heading into the autumn reporting season.

UK miners year-to-date performance Source: Google Finance UK miners trading updates: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and copper take centre stage

The next few weeks could provide an important test of the strength of the UK-listed mining sector, with Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, BHP, Anglo American and Glencore all due to provide production updates as investors increasingly focus on copper and the metals needed to support the global electrification and artificial-intelligence infrastructure build-out.

Copper has become the industry's strategic metal of choice, with rising demand from electricity grids, data centres, renewable energy and electric vehicles lifting prices to record highs and encouraging miners to invest in new production. For investors the question is which companies can deliver production growth without excessive capital spending or execution risk.

That makes October's operational updates particularly important. Investors will be looking beyond headline production figures to assess costs, project execution, capital expenditure and whether the industry's improved commodity-price backdrop is translating into sustainable cash generation.

Those looking to invest in mining shares can do so through IG Invest or our share dealing service, while traders can access individual share prices via spread betting or CFD trading.

Rio Tinto: Simandou and copper in focus

Rio Tinto is first among the major diversified miners, with its third-quarter production results scheduled for 13 October.

The company enters the update in relatively strong shape after a significant improvement in first-half financial performance. Underlying EBITDA rose 28% to $14.8 billion in the six months to June, while free cash flow increased 75% to $3.8 billion. Copper, aluminium and lithium together contributed more than half of underlying EBITDA.

Operationally, Rio reported 3% growth in copper-equivalent production during the first half. Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia was particularly important, with copper production rising 31% year-on-year as the underground operation continued to ramp up. Rio also reduced its copper C1 unit-cost guidance to 30–50 cents per pound.

The third-quarter update will therefore provide an important check on whether this momentum is continuing.

Iron ore remains critical to Rio's earnings, but investors are increasingly focused on the company's ability to diversify towards copper. At the same time, the development of Simandou in Guinea is moving closer to becoming a major new source of iron ore production. Rio said in July that construction of the SimFer mine and port infrastructure was more than three-quarters complete.

Investors will consequently be watching Simandou progress alongside Pilbara iron-ore shipments and the continued ramp-up at Oyu Tolgoi.

Analyst ratings Source: LSEG Data & Analytics Antofagasta: the pure-play copper test

For investors looking for more direct exposure to copper prices, Antofagasta provides a particularly interesting test.

The Chilean miner's next quarterly production report is due on 15 October, immediately after Rio Tinto's update.

Antofagasta's second-quarter production was 142,000 tonnes, taking first-half output to 285,000 tonnes, down 9% year-on-year. However, management expects production to increase through the second half and maintained its full-year copper-production guidance at 625,000–655,000 tonnes following operational disruption at Los Pelambres.

That makes the third-quarter figures particularly significant.

The company needs to demonstrate that production is recovering as expected at Los Pelambres and Centinela, while investors will be looking for evidence that the lower production of the first half is being offset by stronger second-half volumes.

There is plenty to like elsewhere in the business. First-half EBITDA rose 27% to $2.84 billion, operating cash flow increased 53% to $2.77 billion and the EBITDA margin reached 63.4%. The company also increased its interim dividend by 81% to 30.1 cents per share.

Antofagasta is also progressing its major growth projects, including the Centinela Second Concentrator, while its Zaldívar water-supply project could extend the mine's life towards 2051.

For the shares, the key question is whether the combination of higher copper prices, improving production and disciplined costs can justify the premium valuation attached to one of the world's leading pure-play copper miners.

Analyst ratings Source: LSEG Data & Analytics BHP: copper increasingly drives the story

BHP's 20 October operational review will provide another major test of the copper thesis.

The world's largest diversified miner has increasingly repositioned itself around copper, with the metal already becoming a larger contributor to earnings.

The company's latest annual results reinforced that shift, with copper contributing more than half of BHP's earnings for the first time. The company also highlighted a pipeline of projects in Chile, Australia and Argentina that could potentially increase copper production by around 40% by 2035.

The October update will therefore be closely watched for production at Escondida, Olympic Dam and other copper assets, as well as iron ore output in Western Australia.

For investors, BHP offers a different proposition from Antofagasta. It has enormous exposure to copper, but remains heavily exposed to iron ore, giving it a broader commodity mix and potentially greater resilience if individual metals weaken.

For those interested in understanding the relationship between mining equities and the underlying commodity markets they produce, our educational resources on commodities trading cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

Analyst ratings Source: LSEG Data & Analytics Anglo American: copper and restructuring

Anglo American Q3 production report is also scheduled for the 20 October.

Its operational performance needs to be considered alongside one of the industry's biggest restructuring programmes.

Anglo is selling non-core assets, including its steelmaking-coal business, while advancing the proposed merger with Teck Resources. Its first-half results showed underlying EBITDA of $4 billion, up 35%, while net debt fell to $8.2 billion.

The Teck combination is particularly important because it would create a much more copper-focused mining group.

Investors will therefore want to see continued operational discipline from Anglo's copper assets while monitoring progress on the wider portfolio transformation.

Analyst ratings Source: LSEG Data & Analytics Glencore: the trading advantage

Glencore is last of the major names, with its third-quarter production report scheduled for 28 October.

The company has an important differentiator: unlike Rio, BHP or Antofagasta, it combines mining with a huge commodity-trading operation.

That trading division has become particularly valuable amid geopolitical volatility. On 2 October, Glencore raised its 2026 marketing adjusted operating-profit outlook to more than $5 billion, well above its previous long-term guidance, after strong first-half performance driven partly by volatility in oil, gas and freight markets.

That provides an additional earnings lever that the pure-play miners do not possess.

However, the production update will still matter because Glencore remains a major producer of copper, zinc, coal and other commodities, while its strategic direction increasingly centres on copper growth.

Analyst ratings Source: LSEG Data & Analytics What it means for UK mining shares

The common thread running through all these updates is copper.

The metal has become increasingly important as miners seek exposure to structural demand from electrification, power-grid investment and data centres. At the same time, new copper supply remains difficult and expensive to develop, strengthening the strategic value of established high-quality assets.

For shareholders, however, higher commodity prices are only part of the equation.

The next leg of the mining-sector re-rating will depend on whether companies can translate those prices into higher production, lower unit costs, stronger free cash flow and sustainable dividends.

Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi and Simandou developments, Antofagasta's second-half copper recovery, BHP's growing copper contribution, Anglo's restructuring and Glencore's combination of mining and trading earnings will therefore be the key areas to watch.

For the shares, the strongest performers could ultimately be those able to deliver copper growth without allowing capital expenditure to consume the additional cash generated by higher prices.

After a period in which the mining sector has benefited from a powerful commodity backdrop, October's production updates should show whether the industry's operational performance is finally catching up with the bullish investment case.

How to invest in UK mining sharesDo your research on Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, BHP, Anglo American and Glencore and the key production updates due throughout OctoberDownload IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for the miner you want to invest in - Rio Tinto (RIO), Antofagasta (ANTO), BHP (BHP), Anglo American (AAL) or Glencore (GLEN) - in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.