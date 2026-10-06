Consular Launches Document Legalization Platform Built For Law Firms

MENAFN - GetNews)"Consular launches its document legalization platform for law firms, providing a centralized solution for managing apostilles, authentications, legalizations, certified translations, background checks, notarizations, document retrieval, and international delivery."Consular has launched a legal technology platform that gives law firms a centralized way to order, manage and track apostilles, authentications, legalizations, translations and related document services.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - October 06, 2026 - Consular, a legal technology platform built to help law firms manage document authentication and legalization, today announced the launch of its platform at consular.

Consular gives law firms a centralized system for ordering, managing and tracking apostilles, federal authentications, embassy and consular legalizations, certified translations, background checks, notarizations and related document services.

The platform was created around a problem familiar to firms handling matters that cross international borders: obtaining the right document is often only the beginning.

A single matter may require notarization, certification, authentication by a state or federal authority, legalization by an embassy or consulate, certified translation and international delivery. Requirements can vary by document, issuing authority and destination country, while the work itself may pass through several outside providers.

Consular brings those workflows together.

Instead of treating each document request as an isolated transaction, law firms can use Consular to coordinate document services around the underlying client and matter. The platform provides a centralized environment for submitting orders and documents, monitoring status, managing communications and coordinating fulfillment.

“International document work has traditionally been much more fragmented than it needs to be,” said Robin Kabir, founder of Consular.“Law firms should not have to become experts in courier routes, authentication chains and consular procedures every time a client needs a document used abroad. Consular is designed to give the firm one place to send the work and see what is happening.”

Built Around the Law Firm Workflow

Consular is designed specifically for professional legal workflows rather than as a consumer-facing document ordering site.

Firms can use the platform to coordinate services including:



State and federal apostilles

U.S. Department of State authentications

Embassy and consular legalization

Certified translations

Notarization

Background checks

Document retrieval Domestic and international document delivery

The platform is designed to support firms whose clients routinely cross jurisdictions, including corporate, intellectual property, family, estate and international legal practices.

Consular also provides infrastructure for managing multiple clients, matters and document requests without forcing attorneys and legal staff to coordinate each step across separate vendors and email threads.

Turning a Fragmented Process Into Infrastructure

The launch reflects Consular's broader goal of turning document legalization from an administrative burden into an outsourced operational function for law firms.

A request that appears simple to a client - such as preparing a corporate record, power of attorney, background check or vital record for use overseas - can involve several government agencies and private service providers before the document is accepted in its destination country.

Errors made early in that chain can result in rejected documents, repeated processing and missed deadlines.

Consular's model is built around coordinating the chain rather than simply completing one step within it.

“An apostille is often not the actual objective,” Kabir said.“The objective might be opening a foreign subsidiary, completing an immigration matter, recording intellectual property rights, getting married abroad or satisfying an overseas authority. We built Consular around getting the document to that final use.”

Technology Backed by Document-Service Experience

Consular was developed from operational experience handling document authentication, apostille, translation, background-check and international document requests.

That experience shaped a platform intended to combine technology with human operational oversight, particularly for matters involving unusual documents, multiple jurisdictions or changing government requirements.

The company plans to continue expanding the platform's workflow and automation capabilities as it works with law firms handling increasingly complex cross-border matters.

Consular is now available to law firms and legal professionals in the United States.

About Consular

Consular is a legal technology and document-services platform that helps law firms order, manage and track apostilles, authentications, legalizations, notarizations, translations, background checks, document retrieval and delivery. Consular provides a centralized workflow for coordinating document requirements across jurisdictions and service providers.

Learn more at consular.