Starbiz Cleaning, Rated 4.9 And 5.0 Stars On Google, Expands Office And House Cleaning To 28 Metro Atlanta Cities

MENAFN - GetNews)"Starbiz Cleaning crew members on a commercial kitchen job in metro Atlanta. Founded in 2017, the family-owned company provides office cleaning, janitorial services, medical office cleaning and house cleaning across 28 metro Atlanta cities from branches in Suwanee, Sandy Springs and Decatur, Georgia, and has added Kennesaw, Woodstock and Canton to its service area."Starbiz Cleaning LLC, rated 4.9 and 5.0 stars on Google, has expanded its commercial cleaning, office cleaning and house cleaning services to 28 metro Atlanta cities, adding Kennesaw, Woodstock and Canton, with published prices.

Suwanee, Georgia - October 06, 2026 - Starbiz Cleaning LLC, a family-owned commercial and residential cleaning company based in Suwanee, Georgia and rated 4.9 and 5.0 stars on Google, has expanded its cleaning services to 28 cities across metro Atlanta, bringing its published pricing, 48-hour written proposals and supervisor-inspected service to Kennesaw, Woodstock and Canton. The three cities are served from the company's Sandy Springs branch at the same rates the company charges throughout its service area.

The expansion brings Starbiz Cleaning's commercial cleaning, office cleaning, janitorial services and house cleaning into Cobb and Cherokee counties. In Kennesaw, the company serves offices along the Chastain Road corridor and warehouse space near Cobb County International Airport. In Woodstock, it serves medical practices along Highway 92 and Towne Lake Parkway and businesses in the downtown district. In Canton, the Cherokee County seat, it serves professional offices and medical suites near Northside Hospital Cherokee. Residential cleaning is available in all three cities.

Founded in 2017, Starbiz Cleaning operates three branches, in Suwanee, Sandy Springs and Decatur, and cleans offices, medical and dental practices, schools, restaurants, warehouses and several hundred homes. As of October 2026, the company's Google Business Profiles show a 4.9-star rating for its Suwanee location and 5.0-star ratings for its Sandy Springs and Atlanta locations.

Services

Commercial services include office cleaning, janitorial programs, medical office cleaning, post-construction cleaning, school and daycare cleaning, restaurant cleaning, warehouse cleaning, gym cleaning, disinfection services, and commercial carpet, tile and grout cleaning. Residential services include house cleaning, recurring maid service on weekly, bi-weekly or monthly schedules, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, short-term rental turnovers, and apartment and condo cleaning.

Operating approach

Commercial accounts begin with a walkthrough of the property at no charge, followed by a written proposal within 48 hours. Once service begins, a supervisor inspects the first cleaning against the agreed scope, carries out periodic follow-up inspections and keeps in regular contact with the client.

The company publishes price ranges for its services on its website. As of October 2026, recurring bi-weekly cleaning of a three-bedroom, two-bath home is listed at $165 to $205 per visit, and weekly cleaning of a 3,000-square-foot office with two restrooms is listed at $451 to $549 per month. Prices are the same in every city the company serves.

Certifications and memberships

Starbiz Cleaning holds seven certifications from the International Janitorial Cleaning Services Association (IJCSA), including Biohazard Cleaning with 40-hour Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) training under Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards, Bloodborne Pathogens and Infectious Disease, Chemical Hazards, Green and Non-Toxic Cleaning, and Medical Cleaning Service Provider. Its cleaning staff are background-checked, and the company is insured and bonded. Starbiz Cleaning is a member of the Gwinnett Chamber and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

“Kennesaw, Woodstock and Canton are a natural next step for our Sandy Springs branch,” said Ralph Etienne, co-owner of Starbiz Cleaning LLC.“Businesses rarely change cleaning companies over price. They change because nobody checks the work and nobody calls back. So we publish our prices, put every proposal in writing within 48 hours, and have a supervisor check the first cleaning and keep checking. That is exactly what we are bringing to Cobb and Cherokee counties.”

Key facts

. Company: Starbiz Cleaning LLC, family-owned, founded in 2017

. Headquarters: Suwanee, Georgia

. Service area: 28 cities in metro Atlanta, served from branches in Suwanee, Sandy Springs and Decatur

. Newly added: Kennesaw, Woodstock and Canton

. Commercial services: office cleaning, janitorial services, medical office cleaning, post-construction cleaning

. Residential services: house cleaning, maid service, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning

. Pricing: published online, with the same rates in every city served

. Website:

Service area

Starbiz Cleaning now serves 28 cities from three branches:

Suwanee branch (headquarters), 1511 Baxley Way, Suwanee, GA 30024, (404) 301-8850: Suwanee, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Cumming, Milton, Buford, and Norcross.

Sandy Springs branch, (770) 524-1874: Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Roswell, Chamblee, Buckhead, Vinings, Marietta, Kennesaw, Woodstock and Canton.

Atlanta branch, 3462 Clifton Farm Dr, Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 917-4355: Decatur, Kirkwood, East Atlanta, Avondale Estates, Stone Mountain, Tucker, Downtown Atlanta and Midtown.

Service details, price ranges and the full service area are available at .

About Starbiz Cleaning LLC

Starbiz Cleaning LLC is a family-owned commercial and residential cleaning company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. The company provides office cleaning, janitorial services, medical office cleaning and house cleaning across 28 cities in metro Atlanta from branches in Suwanee, Sandy Springs and Decatur. Its mission is to give businesses and households dependable cleaning backed by published pricing, certified staff and regular supervisor inspections.

More information is available at .