Reverse Mortgage Ontario Guide Compares Every Lender Serving The Province

MENAFN - GetNews) A complete Ontario reverse mortgage guide sets out all four lenders, what homeowners aged 55 and over can typically unlock, and the costs every lender charges.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 6, 2026 - A reverse mortgage Ontario guide covering all four Canadian lenders has been published for homeowners aged 55 and over in the province, by an independent brokerage that arranges reverse mortgages across Ontario.

All four Canadian reverse mortgage lenders lend in Ontario, and all four will lend on a home anywhere in the province without needing a local branch. Everything is handled remotely, with the borrower's own lawyer involved locally. That means an Ontario homeowner is choosing between four real offers whether they realise it or not.

The guide covers what an Ontario homeowner actually needs in order to decide:

"Ontario homeowners are not short of equity. What they are short of is a straight comparison, because every lender that calls them only sells its own product," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

Who qualifies. Every owner on title must be 55 or older, the home must be the primary residence, and the property type, value and location must meet the lender's rules. Condominiums, detached homes, semis and townhouses all qualify. There is no income test and no stress test.

How much is available. Ontario homeowners aged 55 and over can typically unlock a fifth to over half of the home's value in tax-free cash, with the share rising by age and the market's top tier reserved for older borrowers.

What it costs. Every lender charges the same categories, at different amounts: an appraisal, a set-up fee, and independent legal advice from the homeowner's own lawyer, which Ontario requires before closing. Early repayment charges differ between lenders in both size and structure.

What it does not do. There are no required monthly mortgage payments, and the homeowner stays on title and keeps ownership. The money is a loan rather than income, so it is not taxed and does not affect Old Age Security or the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

The guarantee. A borrower can never owe more than the home is worth when it is sold, provided the terms of the mortgage are kept. It is typically called the no negative equity guarantee, and all four lenders offer it.

The guide is deliberately clear about who a reverse mortgage does not suit, including homeowners who expect to sell within a couple of years, where the one-time set-up costs and early repayment charges usually make another route cheaper.

It is written by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999.

The guide is free to read, with no sign-up, at:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice.